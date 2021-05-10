Money Heist Season 5 Release Date: When La casa de papel 5 Will Release On Netflix?

Fans eagerly wait for the release of Money Heist Season 5 to finally know what happens to their favorite group of thieves. This season is the fifth and last season of the series. Fans have waited for quite some time for this final season to arrive. And now, when their waiting exile is over as Money Heist Season 5 Release Date finally arriving soon. Now, we all are just eager to see what the professor is planning next.

The fourth season’s release date was in April 2020. Netflix was pretty quick in announcing another season for the show as it is a fan favorite. Production for the final season began in August 2020. Meaning the show would be available to stream on Netflix latest by April 2021. Well, sorry to be bringing the bad news, but due to the pandemic, the show’s production faces many problems. So, there has been a delay; what a bummer!

Money Heist Season 5 New Release Date

Although the show’s production kept going on during the lockdown, fans were expressing impatience and exasperation when delays were happening in the production stages. The producers of the show know how important and dear the series is to the fanbase, so with great difficulty and care, the filming of the last season keeps running without any further delays. But, unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the production of many movies and Television shows has been facing delays of a year or more.

A recent update says that the Money heist season 5 release date is confirmed in September 2021. This seems like a very realistic window for the show to release in mind the time it takes to make it.

What to Expect

The creators and the producers say that they have had one full year to think about the show’s ending. They say that this season will include many heartbreaking moments, and we will see the professor on the ropes. Decisions that characters made in the past catch up to them, and there are to be some dire consequences for our group of thieves to face. Many of the characters will get themselves stuck in irreversible situations. The creators say that there will be an all-out war in this season, and it is going to be the most spectacular and exciting season of all the series.

In an interview, the show’s creator, Alex Pina, states that whatever they did in the previous season’s carefully and in a subtle and well-planned way, like a game of chess. Well, there was nothing subtle about some parts of the previous seasons. But the point is that in comparison to the previous seasons, this one will be an all-out attack and dispute.

The show will maintain its haphazard way of twisting stories and betrayals. But, it is all going to end at the Bank of Spain. The unpredictable plot, the emotional and the emotionless scenes, everything we are missing will make a fabulous return in the final season.

The cast will include the main characters from the previous season except for those who died. I am not going to say to avoid any spoilers. However, two new cast members will be joining the show, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. Their roles in the show are still a secret.

The final season is only a few months away from release. The excitement is real for this one, and it is going to be one epic finale. You can watch the previous four seasons of Money Heist that are still available on Netflix.