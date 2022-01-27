Missing Teen in Malden Found Safely, Police Say

Highlights

Elias Sousa, a 15-year old teen from Malden, went missing.

Malden police have traced the child and brought him safely to his home within a few hours.

Malden Police has announced that they have successfully located a missing teen, Elias Sousa, via a tweet from their official Twitter account.

Elias Sousa, who is 15 years old, went missing. He was last seen in the Ferryway neighborhood after which he went missing, Malden police reported.

Malden Police shared the post on Facebook and Twitter about the missing child with his details.

The police shared that the boy was wearing an orange and yellow sweatshirt coupled with a black-puffy jacket. He was wearing paid blue pants and black sneakers. He has brown eyes and brown hair. The height of the boy is 5 feet inches, and his weight is 140 pounds.

Earlier in the evening, the Malden Police sent out tweets saying that a 15-year-old male with autism went missing in the Ferryway neighborhood, along with a description of the missing teen.

Malden Police has also taken the help of Massachusetts State Police to search for the teen.

Fortunately, after a few hours, Malden Police successfully traced the child. Malden Police shared the news via tweet and thanked everyone for supporting.

You can see the post of Malden police here.