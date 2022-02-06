Marvel’s Secret Invasion: Latest Updates: Release Date, Storyline, And Many More

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is going to happen, and the Skrulls are finally coming back.

The Marvel Secret Invasion has just gotten more impressive. As if that wasn’t enough, Secret Invasion will now feature an actor we have loved to hate.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion seems wilder than Falcon and Winter Soldier, but not as bizarre as WandaVision. For this specific show, it makes sense in a way.

The story revolves around what we don’t know, as a mysterious force infiltrates earth, and only Nick Fury and his friend Talos can help. Don’t know who Talos is? The most ideal thing to do will be to watch (or rewatch) Captain Marvel on Disney Plus. As a result, you’ll learn a Skrull from a Kree and be ready for what’s next in the MCU lineup.

Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) writes the show and serves as executive producer. The show will begin production in the UK and Europe this fall.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion latest news

Emilia Clarke was seen on the set of Secret Invasion

Filming on Secret Invasion begins in August 2021

According to Christopher McDonald, he will not play Norman Osborn in the MCU

Plan for Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Skrulls – shape-shifting aliens you may have learned about when watching Captain Marvel – are back, and they’re in positions of great power. However, taking them down will require the help of a Skrull.

Throughout Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Nick Fury teams up with friendly intergalactic Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to expose the Skrulls who have fooled humanity. Obviously, there will be some espionage, but we are hoping for some big cameos from famous folks who have been Skrulls all along.

As with the Skrulls that are the focus of the show, Marvel’s Secret Invasion is sneaking up on us (for now). We expect it will debut at the earliest in the fall of 2022 since filming began in summer 2021.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Cast

Currently, Marvel’s Secret Invasion has a small cast. How short is it? Of the five names we know, Jackson and Mendelsohn are only two. On April 19, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite, Fleabag) is in talks for a role in the series. In addition, Deadline reported that Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) will join the series.

Clarke told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s interested in spending a decade in the MCU, when asked about the possibility, adding, “I mean, I should be so lucky.”

I’ve talked to everyone I know and all the actors I’ve spoken to who are a part of the Marvel universe! There have been nothing but glowing reviews. Actors stay in it for a reason. It’s because they have so much fun in it. I’m on board with that. Absolutely!”

Asked by The Movie Dweeb if he’ll play Spider-Man foe, Norman Osborn, McDonald said “No, I’m not saying anything.” In the same interview, McDonald revealed that Secret Invasion will begin filming in August 2021.

The other casting news is that Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) will portray the show’s villain.