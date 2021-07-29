Luke Cage Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More

Disney Plus series Loki has officially introduced the Multiverse to the MCU and offers several options, including a return of the characters of Netflix Marvel. This has led to widespread speculation, and one of the things many fans are wondering at this point is whether or not there will ever be a Luke Cage season 3 on Netflix or anywhere else.

Akela Cole made and produced the Luke Cage series of Marvel. On 30 September 2016, Netflix published the TV series. And since then, there haven’t been many words on the reappearance of the show for a new season or the hero. But looking at how other Marvel heroes are coming back, this might be the lucky year for Luke Cage as well. So, continue reading!

Luke Cage Season 3 Release Date

Unfortunately, Luke Cage Season 3 hasn’t been renewed by either Netflix or any of the producers. Moreover, MCU already has a lot on their plate, so it doesn’t seem like they will be renewing the show any time soon. The latest date that we can expect for the superhero series to be renewed and released is in 2023 or 2024. Although, that’s just speculation for now. And we will be sure to update this section if any new announcements are made so that everybody stays up to date on Luke Cage’s release date of Season 3.

Cast

If season 3 does get renewed, the following people will comprise the cast. If new changes are made to the cast list, we will be sure to update this section.

Mike Colter

Simone Missick

Theo Rossi as Luke Cage

Finn Jones as Daniel Rand

Eric LaRay Harvey as William

Jessica Henwick stars as Colleen

Stephen Rider as Blake Tower

Plot

Lucas is forced to take part in underground fighting, but Karl rejects it because prison guards have not approved him.

Local wards then defeated Lucas and used his body to perform illegal experiments.

After the guard spoils the equipment for violent experiments, Lucas gets extraordinary strength and immortality. With a blow of his hand, he breaks the wall, escapes from prison, and takes on a new name – Luke Cage. He moves to Harlem and starts work as a hairdressing cleaner, hiding his terrible history from inquisitive eyes. Clients and staff unleash terrible jokes in his address, which upsets a man.

One day, after the shift, he stays at the barbershop, with his sorrowful thoughts on this life and on his late wife. The boss arrives here and knows the superpower of Cage. Pope chooses to console his staff and offers everyone to be sent away to become a true superhero. Luke doubts that someone except himself can protect him. On the night of the same day, a restaurant murder is perpetrated, and Luke trusts he can punish offenders. And so the story about Harlem’s first defender begins fascinating.

Season 3 would have focused on Luke coming face to face with various villains. We still don’t know anything about the villains. However, we will update this section as soon as we learn more about the Luke Cage Season 3 plot.

Luke Cage Season 3 Trailer

There is still no trailer for the season as it hasn’t been renewed. But, if anything changes, we will update this section.

How many episodes will Luke Cage season 3?

An official episode count for Luke Cage’s prospective third season has not been disclosed yet. This is because the series hasn’t been renewed for season 3. But if the season does ever renew, it will probably have 13 episodes like seasons 1 and 2.