Lost in Play Release Date and Trailer: Read All About It Here!

There are multiple games that allow two individuals to play at once. But there are very few which offer quality bonding time. Mark your calendars as “Lost In Play” is coming very soon on all platforms to offer you more chances of bonding with your loved ones through a very heartfelt game!

The interesting bit about the game is that it is a live animation! This is what makes “Lost in Play” worth playing. To describe its gameplay in simple words, we’ll say that playing the game actually feels like watching a cartoon! This must-have painted a clear picture in your mind.

But in case this description hasn’t, make sure to scroll down below. You can also stream the official trailer for “Lost in Play”. The animation and visuals of the trailer will consume you whole and will leave you restless to play the game.

In the game, you play as a duo of a brother and sister as they navigate their way back home. However, they get lost due to some unfortunate series of events. But now it is your job to get them home safe. Although it is a simple game the hype is all worth it. Because this adventure will offer you a lot while playing it! To know more about its details continue reading the article.

In the Indie Obscura Expo 2020, the game was first teased. However, due to several reasons, it got delayed. The Steam site mentions the game’s release date to land somewhere in Q2 2022. We are still awaiting the official release date from the developers.

However, if you want to keep yourself updated on the matter make sure that you follow their Twitter account. As they are pretty active there!

Story

The official site of Steam describes “Lost in Play” in the following words:

“Lost in play is a game about a brother and sister, on their journey through imaginary and surreal landscapes. Distracted in their play, the children lose their way and the journey back home begins. This puzzle adventure game will make you feel like you are playing a cartoon!”

The story offers a deeper meaning. It is about young children who get so consumed by their imagination that they get lost. Of course, this story has more to it! We’ll know about its details once the game is officially released.

The characters which you’ll interact with and the puzzles that you’ll have to solve will make your experience with the game a memorable one! Make sure that you don’t miss out on its release.

System Requirements

Minimum system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core2 Duo E6750 (2 * 2660) or equivalent / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5000+ (2 * 2600) or equivalent

RAM: 4 GB RAM

GPU: (Any)

OS: Windows 7 or later

STO: 3 GB available space

There aren’t any recommended requirements yet. However, we’ll update the site once we receive it. So, stay tuned!

The best thing about “Lost in Play” is that it is easy to run on any platform. As it is not a complicated game that takes up a big chunk of your storage! If your system has 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core2 Duo you are good to run the game! Moreover, as far as the graphics card is concerned you do not need a fancy one. Because the game is designed in such a way that it can run without it too.