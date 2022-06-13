Locke & Key Season 3 First Trailer Teased Release Date 

Netflix’s Locke and Key Season 3 will soon be available for fans to stream online. The series premiered in February 2020 and has received stellar reviews from fans and critics alike. The show has garnered a 7.4 out of 10 IMDb rating and a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Locke & Key Season 3 Cast

Most of the cast members for Locke and Key season 3 are the same as that of the sophomore season. Darby Stanchfield will reprise her role as Nina Locke, the mother of the Locke Family children. Darby is a talented actress best known for her portrayal of Abby Whelan in the ABC political drama series, Scandal.

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke, the oldest Locke family son. Connor is best known for his role as Ben Mason on the TNT science-fiction TV series Falling Skies. The versatile Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke, the only Locke family’s daughter. Jones is an English American actress and singer-songwriter. She portrayed the role of Ruby Rossi in the 2021 Academy award-winning movie CODA, for which she received multiple accolades. Jackson Robert Scott portrays Bode Locke, the youngest Locke Family son. The young talented actor has previously featured in the IT horror movie series, for which he gained significant recognition.

Beyond the Locke Family, there are multiple talented actors and actresses playing vital roles over the course of the show. Petrice Jones plays Scott Cavendish, Kinsey’s love interest, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke, and Griffin Gluck as Gabe. Other cast members that will feature in the show’s third season are Sherri Saum, Coby Bird, Liyou Abere as Amie Bennett, and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett.

Locke & Key Season 3 Release Date

The streaming platform has revealed the first teaser trailer for Locke and Key season 3. Netflix revealed the trailer at its Geeked Week event. Alongside the trailer, fans also got to find out the latest season’s release date. As per the trailer, Locke and Key season 3 will be available for fans to stream from August 10th.

The show will have eight episodes and will be the final season of the horror-fantasy series. The first two seasons were ten episodes long, so the 3rd season is falling short by 2; however, it is expected to be just as power-packed as the previous installments.

The show’s executive producers, Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse, released a joint statement regarding the show, “Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our personal use.”

Storyline

Nina Locke moves to Matheson, Massachusetts, with her three children, following the death of her husband, Rendell Locke. The family moves into the Rendell family home, Keyhouse. As the children soon come to discover, Keyhouse is no ordinary house. There are multiple mysterious keys across the house that unlock doors in magical ways. While experimenting with the keys, the Locke children release a demonic entity. This demon starts its own search for the magical keys for its malicious personal gains.

In the sophomore season’s finale, we see Kinsey escape with the Angel Key after turning down Gabe’s offer. Tyler uses the Alpha key to kill Mutuku and various other demons. He soon realizes that he can control these demons through the demon key that he created. Tyler then makes these demons go after Dodge, who destroys the house using the Plant Key.

The actual Lucas returns from the wreckage and returns the stolen keys. He has managed to withstand his separation from Dodge as an echo. With Lucas’s return, Ellie gets reunited with him and changes back to her actual form. Lastly, Eden recovers the Echo Key from Gabe’s dorm room and summons Gideon. The treacherous Gideon throws Eden into the well and breaks loose with the Anywhere Key.

Renewal Status

As revealed by the show’s producers, Locke and Key, season 3 will be the final season of the show. The teaser is already out for the audience to watch. The teaser, although only a minute long, is full of power-packed performances and gives away just enough information to get the fans excited about the upcoming season.

We expect the official extended trailer for the show to hopefully release soon as well. Eager fans are waiting restlessly for the final season of the popular horror-fantasy series.

