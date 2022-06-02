Live-Action Pinocchio Release Date Announced by Disney

Live-action Pinocchio finally has a confirmed release date. Robert Zemeckis directs this upcoming movie. It is an adaptation of an animated film by Walt Disney that goes by the same name. Walt Disney Pictures, Depth of Field Studios, and Image Movers are the production companies involved in the movie, and Disney+ will distribute the film. The movie’s principal photography began last year on March 17, and the filming was completed in April 2021. Since then, the fans have been waiting for a confirmed release date. Thankfully, the wait is over, and now, we have a confirmed release date by Disney+.

Live-Action Pinocchio Release Date

The release date of the live-action Pinocchio is September 8, 2022, Thursday. The movie belongs to adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, family, and musical. Live-action Pinocchio will be officially available on Disney+.

Live-Action Pinocchio Cast

The Live-action Pinocchio features the following popular casts:

Tom Hanks as Geppetto

Lorraine Bracco as Sofia- the seagull

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket

Luke Evans as the coachman

Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John

Cynthia Erivo as Blue Fairy

Sheila Atim as Signora Vitelli

Benjamin Evan as Pinocchio

Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick

Additional movie casts include Hannah Flynn, Giuseppe Battiston, Aidan Towers, Amy Lee Ronaldson, LaToya Harding, Sinem Saridagli, and Alastair Crosswell.

Live-Action Pinocchio Trailer

The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago. From the film’s trailer, the viewers can see the impressive remake of the classic Disney movie. The movie will surely be a hit amongst the adults and the kids.

The trailer of Pinocchio also showcases many supporting characters. Interestingly, even though the viewers can see many supporting characters in the movie, the titular wooden puppet is kept under a wrap. However, we could glimpse Blue Fairy bringing him to life. The video was released as a teaser trailer.

Hopefully, we will be able to see a full live-action Pinocchio trailer in the future, too soon. The full trailer is expected to be released in a month or two.

Check official Trailer:

Plot

The plot of Pinocchio is something that we all know. We have heard the story of Pinocchio now and then. The story revolves around Pinocchio. He tells the story of Geppetto, who is a kind-hearted woodcarver. He makes a wooden puppet, a boy to be precise. Alright! We are talking about Pinocchio here. He carved Pinocchio from wood, and subsequently, he is brought to life by the Blue Fairy. Pinocchio needs to be honest, as whenever he lies, his nose will grow. He further strives to become a real movie. The plot of the live-action Pinocchio is something that we have always enjoyed as a child, and now, we will get an opportunity to enjoy it again.

The movie’s development began in 2015 when Walt Disney Pictures announced its intention to adapt Pinnochio. However, since then, many developments have taken place. It took nearly four years to decide on the director and the screenwriter for the movie. The casts of the film were selected in 2018, and finally, in January 2021, we could get hold of the confirmed casts.

Once the cast was decided, there was no looking back for live-action Pinocchio. The movie’s filming soon began on March 17, 2021, in Cardington Film Studios. It took three months to complete the filming of the movie. The speculated release date of the movie was announced last year in November. However, a confirmed release date was not disclosed, but now we have a confirmed release date, and that is on September 8.

