Kung Fu Season 3 Release Date Expectations on CW

A while ago, The CW renewed multiple shows, and thankfully Kung Fu was one of them. But now fans are curious to find out when Kung Fu Season 3 will premiere. If you’re one such fan, we got you covered with the following article! The renewal was inevitable because it is no doubt one of the best shows on the platform. The ratings and viewership of the past seasons have been quite impressive.

And not only this, but the CW has other exciting projects for the Kung Fu clan lineup. They will either premiere somewhere in 2022 or 2023. But they are definitely under production!

What is the Release Date for Kung Fu Season 3?

The CW announced in March 2022 that Kung Fu Season 3 is happening. The new season will start airing on CW from 5th October Wednesday at 9 p.m E.T. Other CW shows which were renewed include; The Flash, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, All American, Walker, and Riverdale.

It will stream on Wednesdays only on CW. However, you can watch it on HBO Max, Hulu, or CW’s official website.

Who is in the Cast of the Third Season of Kung Fu?

Of course, we will yet again get to see Olivia Lang in the main role of Nicky Shen. The actor has worked very hard to perfect her skills on screen. Because prior to this gig, she knew nothing about martial arts. But in this journey of two seasons, she has proved herself to be worthy of the role. Other than her, we will be getting the following actors (and their characters) back:

Eddie Liu as Henry Yan

Tzi Ma as Jin Shen

Shannon Dang as Althea Shen

Tony Chung as Dennis Soong

Kheng Hua Tan as Mei Li Shan

Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen

Vanessa Kai as Pei Ling Zheng

Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley

Vanessa Yao as Mia

JB Tadena as Sebastian

Well, what about the new characters who might join the show in the upcoming installment? Up till now, we don’t have any official sources telling us about the new additions. So, you’ll have to remain patient to find that out!

What is the Storyline of Kung Fu’s Third Season?

The show is based on the original series from the 1970s. It focuses on Nicky and how she returns from her hometown devastated because of everything that was happening there. However, she vows to clean that place of all the evils. And especially to hunt down the murderer of her mentor.

She does all this with the help of martial arts! Throughout the second season, we saw Nicky and her gang trying to prevent the ringing of Yeuling Bell, which, if rung, would lead to greater destruction. Tan became a lot more powerful because of everything that happened. Nicky even tried to sacrifice herself to calm down the situation. As there is no official plot synopsis for the third season so far, there is nothing much that we can say about Kung Fu Season 3’s storyline. But the third season will likely pick up from where things ended in the second season.

Nicky and Henry are both on edge because of the circumstances. Only the third season will reveal what’s next for them. It seems like it’s already pretty clear that we will now get to see Henry on a new quest. He will try his best to unravel the mysterious past of his father, who died. In the final scenes, we also saw a strange woman walking all alone. She is probably Pei Ling, who came back to life. This must be foreshadowing for the main storyline of the upcoming season.

The past two seasons of Kung Fu were both filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Deducing from this, the third season must have also been filmed there!

Is there a Trailer for Kung Fu Season 3?

Well, for now, there is no official trailer for Kung Fu Season 3. But considering that the third season is only a few months away from us, we’ll be getting the footage very soon. So, you will have to remain patient just a bit longer.

Well, that was everything relevant you needed to know about Kung Fu’s third season. Got more questions? Let us know in the comments down below!

