Knives Out 2 (Glass Onion) Release Date and Who is in the Cast?

Knives Out 2 title has officially been confirmed by the writer/director Rian Johnson himself. The title reveal was big news for the fans because the updates regarding the movie had been on a hiatus. The label has also given away some information regarding what the film will entail. To find out more about the upcoming sequel, continue reading the article!

The second part of Knives Out began its production prior to the first movie’s release because the fame that it got was phenomenal. In the upcoming film, you’ll get to see Daniel Craig in the main role alongside other stars. On 13th June 2022, Rian Johnson tweeted the film’s title, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Moreover, both Netflix and Johnson have confirmed that the movie will premiere this fall. So, this means Knives Out 2 will release around two years after the premiere of the first part.

Netflix is planning to spend a fortune on the movie. According to specific reports, the budget for the film is around $450 million! And it also has a third part coming up. This is no doubt Netflix’s biggest rights purchase ever. Below we have also summarized the release date and other details of Knives Out 2!

Knives Out 2 Cast

Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc. And the sad news is that no other cast member from the first movie will be in the sequel because of the nature of the story. Our detective will now explore a new case, which will entail a new band of characters. However, the details of the case haven’t been disclosed yet.

David Bautista will also star in the movie, joining Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. And of course, there will be other new characters too.

And the big surprise is that it will also have Ethan Hawke and Jada Pinkett Smith in an undisclosed role. All of the actors are hyped up for the movie, and it is no doubt that most of them have sacrificed other big projects for the sake of Knives Out 2.

Knives Out 2 Release date

Knives Out 2 does not have a confirmed release date yet. But as revealed by the movie’s director, it will come out in the last quarter of 2022, which means the movie premiere should be around November! The filming for the sequel began in 2021, and we hope it must have wrapped up by now.

Moreover, the movie will also make ‘a festival run’ before the official release. For those who are eager to find out about the threequel of the film well, it is too soon to say anything regarding it because neither Netflix nor Rian have disclosed any information about it. But one thing is for sure. It will be produced!

Plot

The plot details of Knives Out 2 are yet to be made official. But it will entail our world-famous detective exploring a new case. It took the writer an ample amount of time to develop a proper script, and we are sure he won’t disappoint.

Trailer

There is no official trailer or footage for Knives Out two so far. But considering that the movie is scheduled to premiere in the last quarter of the year, expect it to be near. Rest assured. We’ll keep you updated on the other details of the movie. So, don’t forget to bookmark the page!

