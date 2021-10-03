Jurassic World Dominion Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Many More Updates

Jurassic World: Dominion is a forthcoming American sci-fi action-adventure movie and is based on the story of Colin Trevorrow and his partner Derek Connolly. The movie is also directed by Colin Trevorrow and along with him Emily Carmichael was also involved in writing screenplay and produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley as with its antecessors and co-produced by Trevorrow and the director of the 1993 movie Jurassic Park Steven Spielberg.

The film is the renewal of 2018 Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, the 3rd movie in the Jurassic World Trilogy, and also the 6th part in the Jurassic Park Franchise. It is starring Chris Patt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Daniella Pineda, and many other characters will be seen replicating their roles from the previous parts of the franchise and Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, DeWanda Wise will be also joining them.

The movie was intended in early 2014 as a part of the Future Jurassic World Trilogy. On 25th February 2020, the production of Jurassic World: Dominion started in Canada and in March 2020 the filming moved to England’s Hawley Common where few scenes of the previous installment were shot. Unfortunately, in March 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit badly so for ensuring the safety of all the team members they had to halt their shoot and further resumed in July 2020 and after four months they wrapped up the production in November and the shooting location also includes the country of Malta and England’s Pinewood Studios.

Jurassic World: Dominion Release Date

Earlier the third film in Jurassic World was scheduled to release on 11th June 2021 but after the wrap up of production the distribution partner Universal Studios officially announced that there will be a delay in the release entire year due to pandemic situation and the film will be released in theatre on 10th June 2022 which 1 year after the original date of release.

Jurassic World: Dominion Cast

According to the official announcement. We will see many characters return from the previous installment and we can also see certain additions as well.

Chris Pratt in the role of Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard in the role of Claire Dearing

Laura Dern in the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler

Sam Neill in the role of Dr. Alan Grant

Jeff Goldblum in the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm

Scott Haze

Mamoudou Athie

Dichen Lachman

Daniella Pineda in the role of Zia Rodriguez

Campbell Scott in the role of Dr. Lewis Dodgson. The character was earlier performed by Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park.

Isabella Sermon in the role of Maisie Lockwood

Omar Sy in the role of Barry Sembène

Justice Smith in the role of Franklin Webb

DeWanda Wise

BD Wong in the role of Dr. Henry Wu

Elva Trill in the role of Charlotte Lockwood

Dimitri Thivaios

Jurassic World: Dominion Plot

There is not much revealed about what will be the storyline of the threequel and neither confirmed if the plot will continue the story of Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom that observed dinosaurs in the world. But if the upcoming movie follows the story of its previous movies, then the upcoming action-packed thriller may want us to answer a question “if the dinosaurs lived among us, would you be safe? Further explained, “And the answer is no.” As much as we understand with the released clip is that Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and it was also shown that Chris Pratt in the role of Owen is followed by velociraptors and traveling in a dinosaur.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of Dr. Ellie making efforts to break the dinosaur box whereas the original trigon speaking to Bryce Dallas Howard in the role of Claire and Owen. In addition to these, Colin Trevorrow, the director gave an idea about the concept of the movie at the convention.

During an interview with EW, Colin Trevorrow also said how the Dominion might pull together all the Jurassic Films as one combined story. He added, “To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told.” The director explained by giving us a few hints about the plot stating “When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached… when you watch Dominion, you feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies were and how everything that happened in those movies informs what ultimately can happen in this.”

The one thing that we are not going to watch in this movie is dinosaurs destroying big cities and doing a Godzilla. He stated that “They can’t organize. Right now, we’ve got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world. They don’t go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.”

Interestingly, the Jurassic World: Dominion storyline is going, to sum up, all the six movies which Steven Spielberg began in the year 1993. But, along with that, this is also confirmed that this doesn’t mean that the sixth installment is at the end of Jurassic Universe.

Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer

The first official look of the short teaser Jurassic World: Dominion was released on 5th June 2020. Click on the link below to watch the teaser.

