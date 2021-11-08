Inventing Anna Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Netflix has recently been at the top of its game with some incredibly excellent and binge-able material. The trend seems to continue with the forthcoming drama series Inventing Anna.

Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming American drama streaming television miniseries Inventing Anna is based on Jessica Pressler’s New York article “How Anna Delvey Fooled New York’s Party People.” The series is scheduled to debut on Netflix next year in February.

Rhimes’ name is linked to some of the most popular television dramas of the last decade or so, including Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Station 19, and Bridgerton, to name a few and more such coming in the list.

In contrast, Inventing Anna will be her first show as a creator since Scandal premiered in 2012. She has been affiliated with any other show since 2012 because she is a producer through her Shondaland production firm.

As a result, having one of the twentieth century’s most successful television producers return as the creative force behind a show like Inventing Anna will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Now, we just have to look at whether it could stand up to the expectations or not. Here is all we know so far about the new Netflix series. Continue reading to learn more about this upcoming drama, Inventing Anna.

Inventing Anna Release Date

The popularity of Bridgerton is not hidden from anyone. After Netflix’s first Shonda Rhimes-produced drama, it is possible to imagine Netflix aiming for a similar impact when Inventing Anna premieres. But, when will that happen? Is there any release date out? Let us figure it out in detail.

As of now, the release date is not out yet. But, there is good news that finally we have some time frame to expect the show. Netflix has officially stated that Inventing Anna will launch in February 2022.

As per the declaration, it seems that viewers will get all the episodes in total to binge-watch. The episodes of Inventing Anna will be available on Netflix as soon as they are released, according to the company’s standard operating procedure.

So yes, there is icing on the cake that Shonda Rhimes fans will be able to see both Inventing Anna and Bridgerton season 2 in 2022.

The best part is that production has already begun, with Netflix recently releasing first-look images of the forthcoming series. We just have to wait for the final date of release, which is expected to be announced soon.

Inventing Anna Cast

As per the official details, we will meet the following characters in the miniseries. However, some additional members in the list would be released later.

Anna Delvey will be played by Julia Garner. Anna Chlumsky, widely known professionally on Veep, will play journalist Vivian Ken, who delves into Anna’s backstory after growing persuaded that not everything is as it appears. Apart from her, we will meet

Vivian will be played by Anna Chlumsky.

Rachel Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke will be played by Katie Lowes.

Neff will be played by Alexis Floyd.

Maud will be played by Anna Deavere Smith.

Jeff Perry plays Lou, while Terry Kinney plays Barry.

Talia Mallay will be played by Jennifer Esposito.

Todd will be played by Arian Moayed, and Jack will be played by Anders Holm.

We are exploring more on this, if anything official comes out, it will be updated here.

Inventing Anna Plot

“A journalist examines the story of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who captivated the hearts and money of New York’s social elite,” according to the official synopsis of Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

The upcoming series will center on Anna Delvey, a Russian-born German lady who went by the identity of Anna Delvey, and the legal issues that arose as a result of her scheme failing.

It is based on Jessica Pressler’s article “How Anna Delvey Fooled New York’s Party People,” which she also produced for the television show. In addition to tracking her rise and fall as a pseudo-heiress.

Inventing Anna will provide insight into the “dark, funny, love-hate friendship” experienced by Sorokin and Pressler during the same course of her reporting. The miniseries is going to be super dramatic though entertaining at the same time. So, give it a sure shot watch when out.

Inventing Anna Trailer

If we talk about trailers, there is no such clip or teaser available right now for Inventing Anna. It is expected to be released in the coming month, as the production seems to get packed up.

However, many snaps are released to get an idea of what is going on in the ongoing phase. The first batch of photographs from the series, which largely feature Julia Garner as the eponymous Anna.

We will keep you updated with more. Till then, keep following us for more entertainment news and captivating stories.