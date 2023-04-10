Hypnotic Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hypnotic is an upcoming mystery film starring Ben Affleck as the protagonist. It has been a long since Hollywood gave good, mind-bending films like The Prestige and Shutter Island. Finally, after years we will have a similar movie in the form of Hypnotic. If you love such films and are curious about Hypnotic, keep reading to know more about it.

Hypnotic will release in the theatres on May 12, 2023. What makes the movie interesting is that it has been in development for the past 20 days. Yes, you read that right! Robert Rodriguez, the director of the film, began writing the story in 2002. Also, the work on the movie was going on during the pandemic period, after which it entered the post-production phase.

Cast

In the movie, we will see Ben Affleck as Detective Daniel Rourke. He is known for his characters in films like Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Synder’s Justice League. In addition, we have Alice Braga as Diana Cruz, who again will play a pivotal role in the movie. Previously, we have seen her in renowned films like I Am Legend, Repo Men and Predator. Finally, William Fichtner will play the antagonist in the movie.

In addition to these primary casts, we have the following supporting cast in the film:

Jeff Fahey

Kelly Frye

Hala Finley

Derek Russo

Kelly Phlan

Melaine Hawkins

Laren Varnado

JD Pardo

As discussed before, Robert Rodriguez is the movie’s director and writer. Also, Max Borenstein will share the screenplay credits.

Plot

The movie promises an intriguing premise to the viewers. Daniel Rourke (Ben Affleck) is seen as a compulsive detective in the movie. Rourke visits the park with his daughter, where his attention drifts for a second, and he loses his daughter. Then his journey of searching for his daughter begins. Interestingly, while in this search, he encounters the world of psychics, which is pretty mysterious. The people belonging to the world of psychics prefer to call themselves hypnotics.

As the name suggests, hypnotics have the power to control the mind of others. They can distort reality by simply making eye contact with the other person. Furthermore, they use this power to influence their victim’s world to their advantage.

Rourke, also in his journey, finally finds a partner with a lot of knowledge of these hypnotics. Even though she is a stranger to him, she is his only hope of finding his daughter. So finally, in this journey, the mystery of the hypnotics starts unfolding.

Interestingly, the closer he gets to the truth of hypnotics, the farther he gets away from his daughter. You will now have to watch to know whether, in the film, Rourke can get back to his daughter or not and at what cost.

The official synopsis of Hypnotic revealed that Alice Braga is a gifted psychic. Also, William Fichtner is a lethal antagonist who holds the key to the missing daughter.

Trailer

The official trailer for the movie is out. The trailer begins with Rourke losing his daughter in the park. Then, the focus shifts to a bank robbery, followed by an accident of a woman. We all see the power of the hypnotic woman in the trailer. The trailer also introduces Alice Braga delivering information on hypnotics. The trailer looks very promising.

At present, we need to find out whether we will see Hypnotic in an OTT platform or not. And if yes, then on which platform? We will update this information as soon as we find out about it. So now that you know about Hypnotic, are you excited to watch it?