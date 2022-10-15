How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Time

Here’s everything you need to know about “How to Watch Halloween Ends?”.

Can Halloween be complete without the return of the notorious antagonist of the Halloween franchise “Michael Myers” to cause fear, chaos, pain and worse ‘death’ to innocent people? Well, that is what David Gordon Green thought so too! Thus, he decides to bring back the silent and deranged serial killer to our very screens with the third and final sequel of his trilogy: Halloween Ends.

This time around, the villain, who seemed “impossible to defeat,” is not going to disappear without meeting his ultimate demise – as this concluding chapter also aims to end this embodiment of pure evil once and for all (as per the name of the movie suggests itself). However, the promise of ending the remorseless, depraved and sadistic serial killer has made the fans gripping the edge of their seats with anticipation, wanting to know how they can watch “Halloween Ends.”

Well, do not worry! We have all the details regarding your query, how to watch Halloween Ends, and all you have to do now is keep reading.

Is Halloween Ends Release Date Announced?

Yes, folks! The third and final sequel, “Halloween Ends,” has made its theatrical debut on Friday, 14th October 2022 (13th October in Australia) across most cinemas in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Here are the names of the cinemas in which the movie is currently premiering, and you can go and watch it at the one nearest to your home:

Fandango

AMC Theatres

Cinemark Theatres

Regal Theatres

The said film was initially set to make its debut on 15th October 2021 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Halloween Ends Streaming on Peacock?

Halloween Ends was first premiered at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on 11th October 2022 and was meant to have a wider release on 14th October 2022: including theatrical release as well as its premiere on the streaming platform Peacock at midnight.

Starting from now, the movie will be available for paid tiers to stream on the said platform for a total of sixty days.

How to Watch Halloween Ends Online?

As per original plans, Halloween Ends was apparently scheduled to be released digitally on the streaming service: Paramount Plus. But, taking in the positive response that the sequel received following the test screenings, the stewards of the franchise decided on a theatrical release for the new suspense thriller film.

However, that does not by any means mean that there is no other option to watch the movie online if you are not in the U.S. or U.K. or do not have the Peacock streaming service available to you.

Seeing that the right VPN can solve that problem in a second and can allow you to stream it wherever you are in the world. For instance, ExpressVPN is a great choice:

It is compatible with most devices.

It promises great connectivity, speed and security.

It provides access to more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

It is also affordable and only $12.95 per month – besides, the price can even be reduced if you sign up for more than six months time or a year.

Not only that, but there is also the option of a thirty-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the service.

So, you can use ExpressVPN to watch the movie online and without any problems as it meets the needs of vast audiences across the world. Now you know how to watch Halloween Ends online.

How to Watch Halloween Ends on Netflix or Hulu?

Viewers seemingly want the movie “Halloween Ends” to have a release date on Netflix and Hulu streaming platforms since it is only on Peacock (which happens to have limited access). But, unfortunately enough, that is not going to become a reality anytime soon as for Netflix ‘it is a big no-no” while Hulu, on the other hand, does not provide free services for movie streaming as of now.

However, the film will be exclusively available on MTV channel, and you can only get your hands on it by subscribing to cable or satellite TV service – though free streaming services (like Hulu) will not be making “Halloween Ends” available for streaming.

How to Watch Halloween Ends on HBO Max?

So what if you can not watch “Halloween Ends” on Netflix or Hulu, we can watch it on HBO Max instead. Read further to know how to watch Halloween Ends on HBO Max.

Yes, fellow readers, you heard it quite right! David Gordon Green’s movie will be making its debut on HBO Max/ HBO GO either in the month of October or in the month of November 2022.

However, the exact date has not been made public yet, but we will most definitely be getting it in either of those two months.

What is Halloween Ends About?

Halloween Ends aims to bring a forty-five years-long story arc of Michael Myers, and Laurie Strode that first began in the original “Halloween,” which premiered in 1978.

The latest sequel happens to pick up four years after the events of Halloween Kills, where Laurie is living a quiet life with her granddaughter Allyson in Haddonfield while “finishing writing her memoir.”

Ever since then, no one has seen Michael Myers, but things turned the other way as soon as we think everything will be fine from now on.

Seeing that as soon as Laurie “liberates herself from fear and rage and embraces life,” terror strikes.

As a young teen, “Corey Cunningham is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting.”

Which, consequently, “ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Overall, the end of the Boogeyman is near, and this time around, she will not allow “the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality” but will stand against the evil she was running from decades ago.

Who are the Cast and Characters?

Here are the names of the cast members and the characters they are portraying in the film:

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode -a survivor of Michael Myers’ 1978 killing spree and Allyson’s grandmother.

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson -Laurie’s granddaughter (she went head to head with Michael in Halloween Kills.)

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape – the masked serial killer who goes on a murdering spree on Halloween 1978, 2018 and 2022.

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins -a sheriff’s deputy who arrested Michael following his initial killing spree in 1978.

Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham -a local teen accused of murdering a child while he babysat.

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace -one of the children Laurie babysat in 1978.

Besides them,

Michael O’Leary is returning as Dr. Mathis

Omar Dorsey reprises his role from the previous two films as Sheriff Barker.

Diva Tyler briefly returns to her role as Sondra -who was thought to have been killed in Halloween Kills.

Rating and Run Time:

Halloween Ends has been Rated R because of bloody scenes, violence, horror, gore and language, as well as some sexual references – having a run time of a total of 1 hour and 51 minutes with credits.

How to Watch Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends just dropped on theatres on 14th October 2022 in the U.S. and U.K. Besides that, it has also become available to watch on Peacock on the same day at midnight, but it is not yet available on any other streaming platforms.

Hope you got your answer to the question “How to watch Halloween Ends?”.

