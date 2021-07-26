How to Sell Drugs Online Fast Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and FAQs

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast is a comedic drama series by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, co-created in Germany. On 31 May 2019, the first season was released on Netflix, consisting of six episodes. On 21 July 2020, Netflix premiered its second season. Now, it’s been a year, and fans are eagerly waiting for How to Sell Drugs Online Fast season 3.

Fortunately, for fans, you don’t have to search here and there to get an update. Below is all you need to know about the release date and every other detail regarding Season 3 of How to Sell Drugs Online Fast.

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast Season 3 Release Date

Between the first and second seasons on Netflix, there was a gap of a little under 14 months. The third season was renewed by Netflix on 28 July 2020, just a couple of days after season 2 was released. And why not? The season was a great success. It was only a matter of time until Netflix made an official announcement.

Filming began quite soon after that. Finally, the third season is scheduled for release and will air on Netflix on July 27, 2021.

Plot

Mo’s small drug Empire will fall in the third season once we know that he and his documentary team are talking about the story’s events while in jail. The gold egg Good Times has been eliminated, and Mo must reply, in one way or another, with his shaping buddies eliminating anything to do with drugs.

We know where Mo lives, at least, so he might end up in police custody. Overall, the entire season is going to have lots of drama.

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast season 3 Cast

The official list of cast members is out, and they have all been listed below:

Maximilian Mundt

Anna Lena Klenke

Danilo Kamperidis

Damian Hardung

Luna Baptiste Schaller

Leonie Wesselow

Bjarne Mädel

Trailer

The trailer and teasers are out. After all, there are hardly a couple of days for the season to air. Moreover, to watch How to Sell Drugs Online Fast Season 3 Web series trailers and teasers, viewers can access YouTube.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

When is How To Sell Drugs Online Fast season 3 filming?

Filming for How to Sell Drugs Online Fast took place in 2020 in Germany. During production, some of the stars posted updates from the set about how much fun they were having on the upcoming set of episodes. The filming has now ended, and final touches are being added to it.

How many seasons of How to Sell Drugs Online Fast are there?

As of July 2021, How to Sell Drugs Online Fast has 2 seasons. However, season 3 will be available quite soon on Netflix.

When did How to Sell Drugs Online Fast originally come out?

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast originally came out on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Is How to Sell Drugs Online Fast canceled?

No, How to Sell Drugs Online Fast has not been canceled. In fact, it was renewed on 28 July 2020 for a new season.

How many episodes of How To Sell Drugs Online Fast season 3 are there?

The episode count for How to sell Drugs Online Fast will be the same as the first two iterations. There will be a total of six entries for the third season.