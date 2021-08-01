House of Gucci Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

House of Gucci is an upcoming movie by Ridley Scott that shows how, once the head of the couture house, he managed to sell the company’s shares and got murdered by none other than his wife. It then follows the trial case of his wife, who is alive to date.

Based on a book by Sara Gay Forden’s The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie is going to be nothing short of drama, fashion, money, lust, and betrayal. It will show how Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, fell in love with a woman, married her, divorced her, and then got killed by a hitman hired by her. The irony!

House of Gucci Release Date

The much-awaited movie will be hitting screens on 24th November 2021. This date coincides with Gucci’s 100 anniversary.

Plot

The movie’s plot is pretty clear for anyone who has read Sara Gay’s book or knows the story of Maurizio Gucci. After all, the movie is inspired by true events. But if you haven’t, here are all the details below.

The movie will revolve around the lives of Maurizio Gucci and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Viewers will get to see them both get married, spend time in clubs and spend money lavishly. The couple also had two daughters in this time period.

Besides this, the plot will also highlight how Maurizio lied to his wife, the famous socialite Patrizia, and betrayed her. He cheated on his wife with a much younger woman. And for that very woman, he also divorced his wife. Moreover, viewers will also see how Maurizio brought the famous dynasty to a loss due to his numerous failures. And destroyed the company to such an extent that the only solution for Maurizio was to sell his shares to a Bahrain-based company.

What Will Patrizia Do?

Obviously, a woman like Patrizia couldn’t let go of her husband’s betrayal so easily. And so, she did the worst. She hired a hitman who shot her husband in the open, on the stairs of his office in Milan, on March 27, 1995.

The hitman was found and arrested. In addition to this, Patrizia, the prime suspect for her ex-husband’s death, received punishment after 2 years in 1997. She was sentenced to 26 years in prison. It was at this point she got the title of Black Widow.

However, her sentence was cut short, and she was released in 2016. Patrizia is still alive and spends most of her time in Milan. The movie is overall a story of betrayal, murder, and revenge. And honestly, it would be great to see it come to life.

House of Gucci Cast

Clearly, the cast of House Of Gucci has been chosen very carefully, to such an extent, it’s hard to believe they are acting (Yes! We had a glimpse of the trailer). So, who all are featured in the movie of the year that will connect viewers to the inside world of Gucci like never before? Here is a list of all the cast members for the upcoming movie:

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani (aka Lady Gucci)

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci

Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci

Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma

Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar

Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi

Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole

Reeve Carney as Tom Ford

Mehdi Nebbou as Said

Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren

House of Gucci Trailer

The trailer for House of Gucci is out. And it is no less than a whirlwind taking viewers back to the 80s. From sensational wardrobe to talented actors to breathtaking, sometimes jaw-dropping scenes, the trailer has it all. It has managed to surpass all our expectations and set the bar for the movie really high. Which we are sure will surely be met with.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did filming begin?

The filming for House of Gucci began sometime in February 2021 and continued till May 2021. All the filming was done in Italy.

Where can I watch House of Gucci?

The movie can be watched on Paramount+ after it has been renewed.

What is Patrizia Reggiani’s take on the movie?

When Patrizia found out that Lady Gaga was playing her role, she was delighted. However, later on, she was disappointed because Gaga had not contacted her. According to her, Gaga should have immediately contacted her so that she could play the role perfectly. But, it was later revealed that the producers didn’t want Gaga to contact Patrizia as the crime she committed was not in any way supported.

Have the Gucci family members said anything about the upcoming movie?

It’s a movie regarding a tragedy that happened in the Gucci family. Obviously, someone in the family had to say something about it. Maurizio’s second cousin, Patricia Gucci, said the following regarding the movie showing that she wasn’t a big fan of it:

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit and increase the Hollywood system’s income. Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed”.

We’ll have to see if the deceased’s family takes any action or passes any more comments on the movie once it is released.