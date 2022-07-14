Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date Confirmed – Starting with 3 Episodes Initially   

Well, the DC Universe is only expanding, and we are all here for it! After the success of blockbuster projects like The Batman and Suicide Squad, we will get Harley Quinn Season 3 soon. But now the question arises what will the third season entail? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will Harley Quinn Season 3 be released?

Fortunately, we now have a confirmed release date! It will premiere only on HBO Max on 28th July 2022. And for those attending the San Diego Comic-Con event, you’ll get the unique opportunity of streaming the first two episodes before the official premiere of the threequel.

When will the preview screening take place? Well, there is no set a date for it. But the event will start on 21st July and end on 24th July. So, it must be somewhere in between this duration.

Casts

According to the showrunners majority of the villains and main characters will return in the upcoming season. As it is an animated series, we also have to consider the voice actors. But we are not entirely sure which voice actors will return because, given the show’s past seasons, we saw many guest appearances. But according to our speculations, expect the following to feature in the upcoming season of Harley Quinn:

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Alan Tudyk as Clayface

Ron Funches as King Shark

Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho

Matt Oberg as Kite Man

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgmen

Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon

Depending on the storyline, there might be a few characters. But to find that kind of information, you’ll have to remain patient until the first two episodes premiere. And good for us, we don’t have to wait much longer!

American Horror Stories Season 2 Returns – Dropping a Teaser

Severance Season 2 Release Date on Apple TV+

Harley Quinn Season 3: Storyline

Schumacker and Halpern revealed in an interview that Harley Quinn Season 3 would give us a detailed view of Poison Ivy’s background story. After all, it’s overdue! And this time, we’ll also see the romantic relationship between Ivy and Harley develop further. This will surely make an interesting storyline. Considering the past of Harley and her previous relationships, this will not be an easy ride for both of them. They’ll have to endure much, but hopefully, it will be a happy ending.

Is there a trailer for the third installment of Harley Quinn? We got the official trailer at the DC Fandome Event a year ago! Other than this the officials revealed its first look in October 2021.

Magnum PI Season 5 Premiere Date – Officially Coming to NBC

Jack Ryan Season 3 – Premiere Date Updates on Amazon Prime

The official teaser is also available on YouTube. So, make sure that you stream it before you miss out. Well, that was everything you needed to know regarding Harley Quinn Season 3. For more updates, stay tuned!

The Outlaws Season 3 – Premiere Date, Trailer Updates