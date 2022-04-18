Hacks Season 2 trailer shows a Confirmed Release Date

Hacks season 2 is releasing soon. Yes that’s right! A 30 second trailer has been released recently and it confirms that the Jean Smart comedy show will be back once again in May. Moreover the teaser trailer also confirms that production is almost complete and fans should prepare themselves to watch their favorite prime time show Hacks Season 2 very soon.

Developed by W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, Hacks season 1 featuring Jean Smart managed to stand out from other comedy shows in 2021. The series managed to have its viewers laughing several times as they enjoyed each new episode even more than the previous one. Moreover, the first season even got nominated for several awards, many of which they even won. Hence, it was a given that HBO Max will renew Hacks season 2. And once the show’s renewal status was shared, fans began wondering when Hacks season 2 would be released.

Luckily for them, a premiere date has been officially confirmed and many other details have been told over time. Now, if you are impatiently for the second season of Hacks, continue reading to find out all the latest details so that you are all prepared when the show releases.

Check out the official trailer below:

Hacks Season 2 Release Date

As we mentioned above, Hacks season 2 official premiere date has been revealed via a teaser trailer. The world of conflict and comedy between Deborah Vance and Ava will be back once again on HBO Max on May 12, 2022.

Hacks Season 2 Cast

Here is everyone that has been officially confirmed to be a part of Hacks season 2.

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Angela E. Gibbs as Marcus’s mom

Megan Stalter as Kayla

Poppy Liu as Kiki

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Kaitlin Olson as DJ

Paul W. Downs as agent Jimmy

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Luenell as Miss Loretta

Joe Mande as Ray

Ally Maki as Taylor

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

In addition to these, Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Susie Essman will also be joining the cast of the upcoming season as recurring stars. In terms of guest appearances, it is expected that Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa will be spicing up things in the second season.

Plot

The show mainly revolves around Jean Smart character, Deborah Vance and Hannah Ein Binder character, Ava. It shows Las Vegas stand up comedian Deborah Vance ending up in a difficult situation which leads her to work with an entitled writer aka Ava. However the two do not want to work with each other and hate being a team. The differences between the two always get the best of them throughout the show.

And just when they had realized that they have no other option but to work together in season 1, they had to part ways as Ava’s father passes away. Now, in the second season, the two will pair up once again to hit the road and perform at small venues. After all, Deborah’s residency in Las Vegas has come to an end.

But things between the two will be even more sore this time. As just before the first season ended, we saw Ava drunkenly write an email about all the things she dislikes about Deborah, painting her picture as no less than that of a monster. Also, she ends up sending this email to the very production company whose plan is to create a show featuring Deborah.

How will Deborah forgive Ava? And what new hurdles will come in the path of our favorite two characters? I guess we’ll just have to wait for season 2 to release!

Hacks Season 2 Episodes

Unlike the first season, the second season of Hacks will have fewer episodes i.e. 8 episodes. The episodes will not be released all at once and will follow the same strategy as that in season 1. This means that the first two episodes will release on May 12 on Thursday. The other two will release the next Thursday and so on until the finale which will air on June 2, 2022.

Where can I watch Hacks Season 2?

Hacks is a HBO Max original and all its episodes of the first season are available on this platform. For viewers in the UK, Hacks season 1 is available on Prime Video. Viewers in other parts of the world will have to wait for any news by HBO Max that will allow them to stream the show as well.

In addition to this, the show first releases on HBO Max and then on Prime Video. And for now, only the release date for HBO Max has been shared. Hence, Hacks season 2 will only be releasing on HBO Max for the time being.

