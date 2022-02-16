Grid Legends: What Will Be The Release Date? Latest Updates

Grid Legends VR Mode is back with a bang! You’ll eventually be playing one of the best automobile games with strangers and friends from all over the globe. But when will the video game be released? And also how many variants of the pre-order model will be usable? Keep reading the post to learn more about the game!

Grid Legends VR Mode will be available on February 25th, 2022! Both the Standard and Deluxe editions will be ready at the same time. That’s fantastic news for lovers!

Grid Legends Price and Pre-Order

Pre-orders for both the Deluxe and Standard editions are now open. These enthusiasts will benefit from the fact that the following vehicles can all be used throughout career events:

Grid Legends Gameplay

The game, which began easily, has now evolved into a full-fledged game with a real backstory. As a result, the Grid Legends VR mode has a lot to offer. Ncuti Gwata has also contributed his audio to the game! You’ll learn about it more later in the piece.

Simply said, the game will involve players fighting against one another to capture the Grid World Series. Some undertakings are both difficult and simple. The perfect plan, on the other hand, can keep you going through everything.

The battle should be the same as it has always been. You’ll travel throughout the world to take part in one of the most renowned events in Grid Legends’ imaginary world. This time around, the locations are really fantastic! Moscow, London, Paris, the Italian Alps, and many more are among them. The automobiles are grouped into nine divisions this time. Each category also has a specialty.

Grid Legends has already a confirmed list of automobiles, which includes:

Ariel Atom 3.5

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Audi A4 Quattro, Audi RS 3 LMS

Audi R8 1:1

Beltra Enduro 24 T*

Beltra FZ – 73 FAF*

Beltra Icon Mk3*

Beltra Open Wheel*

Brabham BT62

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Dumont Colossus*

Dumont T36 Brawler Sport

Dumont T37 Wolf*

Ford Focus TC-2

Ginetta G40 GT5

The other cars on the list include:

Ginetta G55 GT3

Ginetta G55 GT4

Jaguar I-PACE ETrophy

Jupiter Formula X*

Jupiter San Marino*

Koenigsegg Jesko

KTM X-BOW R

Lotus Elise GT1

Lotus Evija

Mazda 787B

Mazda RX-7 FD3S Drift-Tuned

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Drift-Tuned

Pagani Zonda Revolución

Panoz GTR-1

Porsche 911 GT1

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1)

Porsche 962C

Renault Clio Cup

Shelby Cobra 289 FIA

SUBARU WRX STI TC-2

Volkswagen Cup Car

Of course, the extra cars will be present as well. Their identities, though, have not yet been revealed. As a result, you’ll have to be patient in order to learn their names.

Grid Legends Trailer

Grid Legends’ new trailer is now available on YouTube! So, watch it now before you lose out. It will also offer you a good indication of what to assume from the game.

System Requirements for Grid Legends

Grid Legends VR Mode now has confirmed system requirements, courtesy of Steam.

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel i3 2130, AMD FX4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950, AMD RADEON RX 460

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Recommended System Requirements