Grid Legends: What Will Be The Release Date? Latest Updates

Grid Legends VR Mode is back with a bang! You’ll eventually be playing one of the best automobile games with strangers and friends from all over the globe. But when will the video game be released? And also how many variants of the pre-order model will be usable? Keep reading the post to learn more about the game!
Grid Legends Release Date
Grid Legends VR Mode will be available on February 25th, 2022! Both the Standard and Deluxe editions will be ready at the same time. That’s fantastic news for lovers!
Grid Legends Price and Pre-Order
Pre-orders for both the Deluxe and Standard editions are now open. These enthusiasts will benefit from the fact that the following vehicles can all be used throughout career events:
Grid Legends Gameplay
The game, which began easily, has now evolved into a full-fledged game with a real backstory. As a result, the Grid Legends VR mode has a lot to offer. Ncuti Gwata has also contributed his audio to the game! You’ll learn about it more later in the piece.
Simply said, the game will involve players fighting against one another to capture the Grid World Series. Some undertakings are both difficult and simple. The perfect plan, on the other hand, can keep you going through everything.
The battle should be the same as it has always been. You’ll travel throughout the world to take part in one of the most renowned events in Grid Legends’ imaginary world. This time around, the locations are really fantastic! Moscow, London, Paris, the Italian Alps, and many more are among them. The automobiles are grouped into nine divisions this time. Each category also has a specialty.
Grid Legends has already a confirmed list of automobiles, which includes:
- Ariel Atom 3.5
- Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept
- Aston Martin Vantage GT4
- Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
- Audi A4 Quattro, Audi RS 3 LMS
- Audi R8 1:1
- Beltra Enduro 24 T*
- Beltra FZ – 73 FAF*
- Beltra Icon Mk3*
- Beltra Open Wheel*
- Brabham BT62
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- Dumont Colossus*
- Dumont T36 Brawler Sport
- Dumont T37 Wolf*
- Ford Focus TC-2
- Ginetta G40 GT5
The other cars on the list include:
- Ginetta G55 GT3
- Ginetta G55 GT4
- Jaguar I-PACE ETrophy
- Jupiter Formula X*
- Jupiter San Marino*
- Koenigsegg Jesko
- KTM X-BOW R
- Lotus Elise GT1
- Lotus Evija
- Mazda 787B
- Mazda RX-7 FD3S Drift-Tuned
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Drift-Tuned
- Pagani Zonda Revolución
- Panoz GTR-1
- Porsche 911 GT1
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1)
- Porsche 962C
- Renault Clio Cup
- Shelby Cobra 289 FIA
- SUBARU WRX STI TC-2
- Volkswagen Cup Car
Of course, the extra cars will be present as well. Their identities, though, have not yet been revealed. As a result, you’ll have to be patient in order to learn their names.
Grid Legends Trailer
Grid Legends’ new trailer is now available on YouTube! So, watch it now before you lose out. It will also offer you a good indication of what to assume from the game.
System Requirements for Grid Legends
Grid Legends VR Mode now has confirmed system requirements, courtesy of Steam.
Minimum System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel i3 2130, AMD FX4300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950, AMD RADEON RX 460
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
Recommended System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel i5 8600k, AMD Ryzen 5 2600x
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD RX590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card