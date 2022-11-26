Granite Harbour BBC Release Date Status

The new series Granite Harbour finally has a release date! It will soon make its way to BBC in just a matter of days. The show has young rising actors in the lead, but from the looks of it, the series is giving quite an interesting vibe. But how many episodes will there be? And most importantly, what is the official release date of the granite Harbour BBC release date? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will Granite Harbour BBC release?

Granite Harbour will first premiere on BBC Scotland on 1st December 2022. A day later, on 2nd December, it will air on BBC One!

It is a three-part series. And the story sounds quite promising. The show will focus on Romario Simpson’s character Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, who comes to Aberdeen to work in the Police force. Due to certain events, he will get involved with Hannah Donaldson’s character DCI Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett! Together they’ll try to solve a mysterious case of a famous man in the oil business. This will get much messier.

Queen Sugar Season 8 – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Hulu?

Davis is just a trainee! The mysterious murder of a renowned oil tycoon will not be an easy case for him. Because of all the complications that come with the death of such a famous man. Not to forget, he’ll be all alone in a new city that he has never lived in. However, the duo of Davis and Bart will keep us hooked to our screens. It will be interesting to find out how both of them will help not only each other but also themselves out of this situation.

Watchmen Season 2 Release Date and Everything We know So Far

In case you can’t watch it on BBC Scotland or BBC One, you still have another choice! The show’s episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer! So, that was everything relevant that you needed to know about Granite Harbour BBC! For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

They Cloned Tyrone Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Good News about the Last of Us Series Release Date on HBO

The Pale Blue Eye Official Poster Shows Christian Bale in Lead Role: Check Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer