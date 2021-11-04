Goblins Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Goblin Slayer is an anime television series that Takaharu Ozaki directed. Goblin Slayer is a 12 episodes series adaptation by White Fox, which was initially aired on October 7, 2018. This television series is an adaptation of a Japanese dark fantasy series broadcast on various platforms for its viewers.

The fantasy world of Goblin Slayer is featured in the series, which includes animation, action, and adventures are all included in the Goblin Slayer series. The audience made a positive contribution to the first season of the series Goblin Slayer. As a result, we expect that the audience will react positively to the second season of Goblin Slayer. The fans are eager to discover more about the second season, like its release date and other elements. Viewers are demanding the next season with genuine curiosity as the first season was a success all over the globe.

As we know that the first season did well among the fans, and it managed to touch 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb, 7.4 out of 10 on MyAnimeList. Considering the rating and love from the side of viewers have somewhat attracted the show makers to think about season 2. Keep reading further to get more recent updates on the second season regarding its renewal status and much other stuff.

Goblins Slayer Season 2: Release Date

The release date for the second season of the anime series Goblin Slayer has not yet been confirmed officially from the makers’ side. The first season of Goblin Slayer consists of 12 episodes.

The second season of Goblin Slayer is expected to have 12 episodes as well. The first episode of Goblin Slayer Season 1 aired on October 7, 2018, and the final episode aired on December 30, 2018. Season 2 of Goblin Slayer is expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022. We will update this section as soon as the official release date is announced. As a result, make it a habit to visit this website regularly. The second season of Goblin Slayer was announced during GA FES 2021 on January 31, 2021. So, it seems that Season 2 of Goblin Slayer is currently in production and the day the official release date comes out. We will probably update this section at the earliest.

Goblins Slayer Season 2: Cast

See the expected cast of the second season of the series Goblin Slayer below. Maybe the cast of the first season of the series Goblin Slayer will come back in the second season, and it is being speculated that more new faces to this cast might be added.

Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Hayden Daviau as Priestess

Mallorie Rodak as High Elf Archer

Brad Hawkins as Goblin Slayer

Yuichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Nao Toyama as High Elf Archer

Joshua Bangle as Lizardman Priest

Kyle Igneczi as Spear Man

Barry Yandell as Dwarf Shaman

Yoko Hikasa as Witch

Brittany Lauda as CowGirl

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

Yuka Iguchi as CowGirl

Seiji Maeda as Rookie Warrior

Sara Ragsdale as Guild Girl

Ayasa Ito as Apprentice Cleric

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Goblins Slayer Season 2: Plot

As of now, the show’s makers have not revealed anything regarding the plot of the show that makes it quite difficult for us to disclose the same story for the show. Volumes 1–2 of Goblin Slayer has been adapted into anime so far. The film covered the entire fifth volume. As a result, volume 3 picks up just where the anime leaves off.

So, if you cannot wait for Season 2 of Goblin Slayer to come out, you may start reading volume 3 right now. There are now 15 light novel volumes of Goblin Slayer available in Japan. The light novel Goblin Slayer is currently running in 2021. That suggests that the storyline is not yet finished. Season 2 of Goblin Slayer will continue the plot, and it is planned to include light novel volumes 3, 4, and 6. So, studio White Fox will most likely adopt three more books of Goblin Slayer into anime. After that, it will take two more seasons to adapt everything from the current Goblin Slayer franchise. However, the day show makers announce the concrete plotline for this series, then most probably we will share all the recent updates on this, till then; we can watch out for season one to know what could happen in the next season.

Goblins Slayer Season 2: Trailer

The official trailer for Goblin Slayer Season 2 has yet to be released. We will update this section here once it becomes public. The trailer for Goblin Slayer Season 2 is expected to be released by the end of 2021. For more updates, keep following the page.