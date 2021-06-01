Given’ Season 2 Release Date Latest Update, Plot and Cast (Updated)

Featuring music, romance and drama, Given is the perfect anime series to kick back and relax on a lazy weekend. It aired in July 2019 and had viewers hooked on it from the very beginning. However, the series was short-lived and ended quickly with only 11 episodes. Fans obviously want more and are curious to know whether they’ll be getting a season 2 or not. Will Given Season 2 be released this year? Or has the show been canceled for good? Keep on reading to find out the latest information regarding Given Season 2.

What is the plot of Given Season 1?

Taken from a romance novel, Given is a romantic TV series that deals with complicated relationships, toxic ex’s and the gift of friendship. There are four main characters; Ritsuka Uenoyama, Mafuyu Sato, Haruki Nakayama and Akihiko Kaji. The series starts off with Ritsuka fixing Mafuyu’s broken guitar only to realize that he is perhaps one of the most talented people that he has come across. Thus, he offers Mafuyu a position in his band. This four-membered rock band deals with many ups and down; Mafuyu’s inability to write songs, Akihiko’s feelings for his ex, failures on stages, and much more. The story is made more exciting by the two romantic relationships that develop through the series; one between Akihiko and Haruki and the other between Ritsuka and Mafuyu.

Who are the main characters?

The main characters in the series are:

Ritsuka Uenoyama: Ritsuka is the band’s lead guitarist who is only 16 years old.

Mafuyu Sato- He is Ritsuka’s schoolmate and the lead vocalist of the band.

Haruki Nakayama– He is the band’s leader as well as its bassist.

Akihiko Kaji- Along with being the band’s drummer, he is also a skilled violinist.

Also of importance are Yuki Yoshida, Mafuyu’s ex who commits suicide, and Ugetsu Murata, Akihiko’s toxic ex.

Will there be a season 2?

The series has received immense popularity and thus, a season 2 is almost mandatory. Unfortunately, the producers haven’t revealed any updates regarding the show’s second season which makes it almost impossible to say anything for sure. However, it has only been 1 and a half years since the end of season 1, and anime series usually take longer than that to renew shows for a second season. Hence, Given Season 2 still has high chances of being produced and released.

Why has there been no information regarding the second season till now?

Given was actually being recreated as a movie and you can’t release a series and a movie at the same time so no work was being done on the production of season 2. This combined with the pandemic and its lockdowns have delayed Given Season 2.

Is there enough source material to produce Given Season 2?

One of the most important things that determine whether a series will be renewed for a second season is the source material. Since the series was taken from a manga, we have to look at whether there’s enough information present to produce a whole new sequel. Unfortunately, in the case of Given, the producers are currently out of source material. Basically, there are two completed arcs in the manga and both have been covered! The first part arc was covered in season 1 and the second in the movie. However, don’t lose hope just yet because the manga is still ongoing so we might get a second season if it manages to provide sufficient information.

What will be the release date of Given Season 2?

With no official announcement regarding Season 2, we can’t say anything for sure. It all really depends on when the manga releases more extensions! Thus, if there is going to be a Season 2, it won’t be premiering before 2022! At the earliest, we can expect a second season by late 2022 to early 2023.

Final Verdict

Given Season 2 is one of the most-awaited seasons of all time and we hope that the producers won’t disappoint us! As of yet, there is no official update regarding it but we suspect that the season will make its debut in a year and a half or two.