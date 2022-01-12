Genshin Impact 2.6: Shikanoin Heizou – Expected Release Date & Updates! (Viral News)

Welcome back fam! So where are my all-game lovers? We have some amazing news about your most favorite and obviously super trending characters. If you are also a die-hard game lover then you must be familiar with these two names.

Shikanoin Heizou and Kamisato Ayato are some of the most famous and well-known characters in the trending role-playing game. And if this interests you these two characters are going to be playing indention in back 2.6 updates this information was leaked recently about these two characters being present in the game.

Currently, for the 2.4 updates, Enkanomiya and Travellers of Teyvat have left a powerful impact on all the gamers of this game. However, in this new update, a lot of new events and quests for the gamers had been added.

These all games can be played with all the new characters. All these characters include Yun Jin and Shenhe or another rerun character like Xiao. Even after having so many characters in the game already it was confirmed by the makers that there will be another character added in the 2.5 updates named Nico. As per the recent announcement regarding the 2.6 updates, there will be two more characters added that are Heizou and Ayato.

Has the Genshin Impact 2.6 Update Revealed Heizou and Ayato?

As far as we know all the game makers are trying hard enough to come up with minimum details about the upcoming update. The Genshin Impact from Yae Miko’s animation to adding all the new characters to the game fans are really excited to know what is the new leaked about.

And to increase that excitement to another level these recent leaks have failed to show that these two characters might be a part of the game and will also be playable in this recent update.

Everything About Kamisato Ayato

The character of Ayato was not presented in front of the fans till now. Even though the players were given a short glimpse of Ayato in the teaser and we have seen that he is the brother of Arataki Itto even though his face was not been revealed in the teaser fans have a clear idea about his voice and also that he is somehow related to Thoma who is a close friend of Ayaka. Kamisato Ayato is a top-rated character of Inazuma who is the brother of Kamisato Ayaka.

And looking at all the leaks and if we are considering it we know that his character will be named Hydro Claymore. And he will be the second Hydro user after Xingqui. However, all this information has not been officially confirmed yet by MiHoYo and only if these recent leaks are true we might have the game with us in April 2022.

Everything About Shikanoin Heizou

Shikanoin Heizou is playing the character of a distant relative of Kano Nana. Heizou is also acting as another mysterious character and we have only heard his voice just like Ayato. The faces of these characters are hidden until and unless they’re officially released by the makers.

All the fans of the game had searched the entire internet for these characters and nothing particular has been found yet. Heizou is just introduced as a distant cousin of Kano Nana who is also an attendant of the Narukami Shrine.

As of now, this character’s strength and weapons are not known to us. However, if we look into the descriptions of the characters that have been leaked Heizou is completely described as an independent person who keeps his work to himself.

He is completely dedicated to his goal and is also a detective by profession who is described as working for Tenryo Commission. After the leak, his personality has created a lot of craze among the fans and we are just looking up to see if he is going to be there in the new update or not.

Until any further update for all such amazing news about your favorite characters and your favorite show.