Gate Anime Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Gate is a Japanese fantasy anime show based on a light novel and manga of the same name. Both the light novel and the manga are famous and a hit among people. And this is why it is no surprise that it was brought to life and made into an anime series. The anime series started as an immediate hit, and viewers cannot get enough of it. They have been impatiently waiting for Gate Anime Season 3, especially after the cliffhanger that season 2 ended. So, what is the update regarding Gate Anime Season 3? Has it been green-lit yet? When will it be released? Will Youji succeed in his plans? Continue to read below to find the answers to all your questions.

Gate Anime Season 3 Release Date

The first season of the show aired in 2015, whereas the second season aired in 2016. It has been quite some time now, but there has been no word on the status of Gate Season 3 by the producing team.

Furthermore, Gate has been created by A1 pictures, known to keep a long gap between seasons. And we expect the same to be happening in the case of Gate Anime Season 3. As it hasn’t been greenlit yet.

According to our sources, there is no chance that Gate Anime Season 3 will be released this year as A1 pictures already have a lot on their plate. Viewers will have to wait another year or even two (late 2022 or beginning of 2023) to watch the next season, which shall be full of adventures.

Gate Anime Season 3 Cast

Gate is a show with numerous characters, so it is difficult to mention each name. Although, we have mentioned the names of the cast members that will be playing a major role in Season 3 below:

Youji Itami

Princess Pina Co Lada

Rory Mercury

Lelei La Laena

Tuka Luna Marceau

Plot

The plot of Gate Anime is quite fascinating and thrilling. It revolves around the sudden opening of a portal from another world in Tokyo. And this is not it. This portal acts as a gate and allows monsters and soldiers to come into Japan from their world. Furthermore, this leads to a lot of trouble for Japan as in no time these invaders put the streets of Ginza’s district into flames.

The Japanese Self Defense Forces are forced to counterattack and make sure that these destructive invaders return to where they came from. Luckily, the Japanese Self Defense Forces get successful and can make the invaders go back to their realm, which lies on the other side of the portal.

Then, a forward operating base is created so that negotiations can be made with the invaders.

This brings us to the show’s main character, aka Youji Itami, a 33-year-old man. He is chosen to lead a special reconnaissance team which is ultimately a part of the Japanese Self Defense Forces. This team tries to explore the Special Region, aka the world behind the gate. In doing so, Youji and his team are greatly challenged by the people in the Special Region who continuously attack them. However, they manage to surpass them and begin helping the locals. Youji even ends up helping Princess Piña Co Lada from an ancient dragon and a band of marauders who have threatened her. Through all their effort, Youji and his team can gain the trust of the locals of the Special Region.

Here Comes the Twist

But obviously, everything doesn’t go as planned, and Youji ends up making Crown Prince Zorzal angry. This is because the crown prince feels betrayed and humiliated by him. As a result, the crown prince decides to get revenge on Youji by attacking Japan. He ends up creating an entire army which first destroys the locals of the Special Region. But, this army acts as if they are from Japan, making the locals so angry that they declare war against Japan.

Despite all this, the Japanese forces don’t lose hope. They remain strong and focused on freeing Princess Pina Co Lada, Emperor Molt Sol Augustus, and Imperial Capital war representatives. All of these people will help restore the balance between Japan and the Special Region. Overall, the plot revolves around maintaining harmony between both the worlds that are connected by the gate.

Gate Anime Season 3 Trailer

As there has been no official declaration regarding Gate Season 3, the trailer has not been out yet. And it is going to be some time now until it airs and it is available for everyone to watch it. With what we expect, the show’s trailer will probably be available later on, around one year from now, aka in 2022. This is because trailers are delivered a month before the delivery date of the show.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.1. Will Gate get a season 3?

Ans. There is still no affirmation from A-1 Pictures that they will deliver the third Season of Gate Anime. As indicated by manga, there are still a ton of plots to find in Gate anime. So we are enthusiastically sitting tight for the declaration from A-1 pictures for the release date of Gate Anime season 3.

Q.2. Is Gate Anime Over?

Ans. Gate Anime is authoritatively over as indicated by the creators, aka A-1 Pictures. The manga series is still as of yet running with a new season of Gate Anime. You can peruse the most recent manga to know the new plots of Gate.

Q.3 Is Gate Worth Watching?

Ans. Gate Anime has received mixed reviews. But if you ask us, if you have time on your hands, you should definitely watch it once and be the judge yourself. After all, the show has received a great amount of popularity.

Q.4. What number of Gate Seasons are there?

Ans. Currently, Gate has 2 hit seasons. In particular, the initial segment, in particular Gate Season 1, had 12 episodes altogether, and the excess scenes were delivered as Gate Season 2. Anyways, there is still no confirmation of Gate Anime Season 3 Release Date.