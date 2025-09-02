Frankenstein Gets Longest Standing Ovation So Far At Venice Film Festival, Leaving Jacob Elordi Emotional

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival, which runs August 27–September 6, 2025, is grabbing headlines. Several big stars have walked the red carpet, while filmmakers are premiering their latest works at the event. On Thursday (August 28), Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly premiered; both the film and George Clooney were praised. The screening received an approx. 8.5–10-minute standing ovation. As per the latest reports, Jacob Elordi’s upcoming film Frankenstein also premiered on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Multiple outlets report a 13-minute ovation—the longest of this year’s festival so far—with Elordi visibly emotional.

In a video shared by the news publication on X, Jacob was seen hugging writer-director Guillermo del Toro and his co-star Mia Goth, bowing his head in gratitude to the audience.

Based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of the same name, Frankenstein is about scientist Victor Frankenstein, who creates a living being through a shocking experiment that goes terribly wrong, ultimately destroying both the creator and his tragic creation. While Oscar Isaac plays the role of the brilliant but egotistical scientist, Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Jacob plays the role of the Creature. The gothic science fiction horror film also features Felix Kammerer and Lars Mikkelsen.” (Leads are primarily Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth; Christoph Waltz is also prominent.)

During a press conference on Saturday, Jacob revealed how he transformed himself to play his role of the monster in the film. He was quoted by Deadline as saying, “It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into. From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is, is in that character. And in so many ways, the creature that’s on screen in this movie is the sort of purest form of myself. He’s more me than I am.”

At Netflix’s Tudum event, del Toro called the film a lifelong culmination, saying ‘Monsters have become my personal belief system… there are strands of Frankenstein through my films.”