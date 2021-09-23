Fever Dream Release Date, Cast, And More

The closer Halloween approaches, the greater the desire for good horror movies and shows. Netflix, fortunately for us, excels at curating a variety of creepy movies, particularly when it comes to international horror entertainment with upcoming movies like Fever Dream.

The South American psychedelic horror film Fever Dream is swiftly becoming one of the most anticipated horror premieres of the Halloween season as part of this year’s Netflix & Chills event. The horror film will make its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain in 2021. And Indie Wire has speculated that it could be Peru’s Oscar submission.

Moreover, the upcoming horror film directed by Claudia Llosa. Also, it was inspired by Argentinian novelist Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name, which has earned a lot of praise online for its horrifying and clever adaptation.

Hence, if you’re interested in learning more about the new horror film, Fever Dream, continue scrolling. We’ve included all you need to know about it below, including its release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more!

Fever Dream release date

The highly anticipated horror film will be screened in limited cinemas on October 6. This is sometime before its global Netflix premiere. The Netflix release date is on October 13.

Fever Dream cast

With their announcement earlier this week, Netflix confirmed the cast of Fever Dream. So, here is a list of the primary cast members. You can find out their names and roles in the film below.

María Valverde – Amanda Dolores Fonzi – Carole Guillermo Pfening – Marco Germán Palacios – Omar Emilio Vodanovich – David Marcelo Michinaux – David Guillermina Sorribes Liotta – Nina Macarena Barros Montero – Mamá de Nena

Synopsis

It is a psychedelic thriller based on Samanta Schweblin’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, in which a lady lies dying while a teenage boy, who is not her child, asks her questions about what happened to her. As the two chat, the horrible story of how she came to this place in her life emerges.

Fever Dream trailer

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Netflix released the trailer for the horror movie. Also, the trailer was everything perfect and more.

We’ll keep you up to date on all Fever Dream news and developments. So stay tuned and keep an eye on this place!