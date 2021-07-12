Evil Season 3- Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Evil is a critically acclaimed supernatural TV series. The story revolves around a psychologist, priest, and contractor who work together to look into cases of miracles, possessions by demons, and other paranormal situations. The show has a fantastic cast, sensational chemistry, and award-winning production. The second season is currently being released on Paramount Plus and generating lots of views and traffic. Although the second season won’t be over for quite some while, rumors of a third season are already spreading. Is this actually true? Is Evil Season 3 already in production? Keep on reading to find out the release date, cast, plot, and much more of Evil Season 3.

Evil Season 3 Release Date

Evil Season 1 aired in September 2019. Season 2 made its debut in July 2021, with new episodes releasing every Sunday. 5 episodes of season 5 have been released yet, with the sixth release in late July. The series will then be put on hold for a bit and will resume on August 29, releasing episodes seven to thirteen.

Because of the second season (it has higher ratings and views than season 1), Paramount Plus officially renewed Evil for a third season just after releasing Evil Season 2 Episode 3. Unfortunately, an exact release date has not been given, but you can expect Season 3 to come to your screens in late 2022.

Evil Season 3 Cast

If none of the characters are suddenly killed off, the main cast will remain pretty much unchanged. A few new faces may appear in the third season, but most of them will be familiar faces that we have already seen in Seasons 1 and 2.

The cast for Evil Season 3 will include the following actors

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard- The forensic psychologist who tries to differentiate cases of insanity from those of demonic possessions. She believes highly in science, but as the show progresses, she comes across more and more situations that prove supernatural life does exist.

Mike Colter as David Acosta- a journalist/ priest to be. Does he also hallucinogens help him see the other world but then again, is he really seeing demons, or is it just his imagination?

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir- A contractor who, just like Kristin, believes a bit too much in science.

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria- Kristen’s mother

Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend- A fellow rival psychologist who encourages those around him to give in to their evil nature. He is basically Satan’s advocate on Earth.

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard- Kristen’s firstborn.

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard- the second daughter.

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard- the third daughter.

Dalya Knapp as Laura Buchard- The youngest daughter of Dr. Kristen.

Kurt Fuller- Dr. Kurt Boggs- a psychiatrist who plays the role of Kristen’s therapist.

Plot

Evil’s plot includes two main things; the cases of a demon of the week which Kristen, David, and Ben investigate every week in which special guest stars make appearances. These stars are episode-specific and aren’t included in the main cast. Each week, the case is of a unique, terrifying demon, which takes us on quite an adventure and the three main leads. The second part of the plot deals with storylines driven by characters that feature their development and personal stories. Throughout the two seasons, we see each character develop into a stronger version of themselves as they try to run away from their evil nature.

Currently, we have witnessed Kristen giving in to her darker impulses and killing a murderer who threatens her daughters and David facing more and more doubts as his ordinance day comes closer and closer. At the same time, we also see Ben struggling to keep his sanity as he gets routine visits every night by a strange and scary demon.

As the second season is still not complete, we can’t make any predictions about the plot of Season 3, but two things are for sure; the weekly demon case and more character development as each character confronts his own inclinations toward evil. All in all, it’s going to one hell of a season that will leave us quaking in our boots!

Evil Season 3 Trailer

Trailers and teasers can only be released once the filming and editing for most of the movie are complete. As for Evil Season 3, production hasn’t even begun as of yet, so we might have to wait for quite some time (maybe even till early 2022) before we can get our hands on a small teaser or trailer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Evil available on Netflix?

Evil Season 1 is available on Netflix, but Season 2 is solely airing on Paramount+. The second season may air on Netflix once its release is complete.

Will Season 2 end after episode 7?

Season 2 will have a short break between the release of its seventh and eighth episodes. It won’t end after the seventh one.

How many episodes will Evil Season 3 have?

As the first and second seasons both have 13 episodes each, Evil Season 3 will most likely follow in their footsteps and have thirteen episodes.

Is Season 3 in production?

No, the third season has only been officially renewed, and there is no news of its production and filming.