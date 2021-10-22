Diabolik Lovers’ Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More

Are you still waiting for season three of Diabolik Lovers’? Well, it’s been a long time, but we have covered all the prospects of the series here, so let us check all in detail.

Rejet’s Diabolik Lovers is a Japanese visual novel franchise. We all are aware of the fact that its first installment was launched for the PlayStation Portable device on October 11, 2012. The franchise has so far produced seven games, the very first two of which were updated for the PlayStation Vita and issued as “Limited V Editions.” The seventh game, which can be played on the Nintendo Switch, was released in March 2019.

Zexcs produced two 12-episode animation television adaptations of the franchise, which premiered from September 16, 2013, to December 9, 2013, and September 23, 2015, to December 9, 2015, respectively. The very first series was continued by an OVA, which was released on February 28, 2015, as part of Diabolik Lovers: Dark Fate.

When the new season of the anime series was made, Zackary Baker wrote and produced the soundtrack with the help of contest winner Myah Eketone, who was 13 at the time. This one has been adapted into manga, anime, drama CDs, music CDs, and fan books, among other things.

In August 2015, August 2016, and January 2018, three well-received stage dramas were also performed. Is it likely that a new season will be released? Let's have a look at the probabilities for the future.

Diabolik Lovers’ Season 3 Release Date

Despite the show’s dismal ratings in its first season, executives picked up Diabolik Lovers and renewed it for a second season. The fact that the franchise consists of six games is an essential one. On the other hand, the most recent episode, Diabolik Lovers: Lost Eden, which premiered in Japan and on Rejet on February 16, 2017, has no aim of winding off the gaming franchise. In a sense, this hints that the makers would use the material and content to create a new season for the eager audience, who are waiting for it.

As the creators don’t care about the ratings or figures because this show is a spin-off of the game franchise. There will be additional television adaptations till further games are released. We can remain hopeful for a third season of Diabolik Lovers.

However, we are unable to announce the release date of the third season and must await official word on the same. Earlier it was expected that by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022 we will get the season. But having no prior hints, we should not hope for this. It will surely take some more time to come, but we can expect the third season till mid of next year.

Diabolik Lovers’ Season 3 Cast

We expect that the main cast will lead the next season too. However, it will depend on the maker’s decision. But the chances of the original cast coming back are in the favor.

Yui is the protagonist of the Diabolik Lovers series, and she is voiced by Rie Suegara. She is a 17-year-old girl who used to live with her father, a monk who has his church. She is lovely, sweet, sensitive, and naive. Shu voiced by Kosuke Toriumi, the eldest son of the Sakamaki family is the existing lord of the country house and Beatrix’s first son. He grew up with a loving mother lavishing him with unwanted attention.

Sakamaki is voiced by Reiji Katsuyuki Konishi Sakamaki’s family and Beatrix’s second son. He is very structured and, apart from Shu, is the most composed. Even though Shu is his brother, he despises him for being their mother’s alleged preferred choice. We will also meet some characters, but we have to wait for the official announcement on the same.

Diabolik Lovers’ Season 3 Plot

For season 3 the exact details are not out. It will surely take some time for the release of the official synopsis. The plot revolves around Komori Yui, a lovely adolescent girl who met with several hardships when was relocated to a new town. She was expected to live alone in a distant mansion, accepting the new location as her sole residence. Her father is compelled to work abroad for business reasons.

Yui is soon disappointed when she discovers that there is no one in the place to greet her. But soon after, she is shocked to discover that it was all a cheap trick and that all these mysterious men are nothing more than brother vampires, and she becomes their victim tragically. The plot revolves around her attempts to flee and her acceptance of the new conditions imposed by the vampires.

Diabolik Lovers’ Season 3 Trailer

As the next season did not get any green signals from the makers, the trailer for the same is kept unrevealed. Meanwhile, there will not be any trailer on it. However, some clips could arrive at the end of the year depending upon the release date. We will keep you informed if anything official comes out. So, stay connected