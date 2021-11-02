Dancing With the Stars Season 30: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Dancing with the Stars is an American dance competition television series that originally premiered on June 1, 2005, on ABC. It is the U.S. version of the UK series Strictly Come Dancing, and one of several iterations of the Dancing with the Stars franchise.

This Dancing with the Stars was renewed till season 30 and has been loved by millions of fans all over the globe. The fans are continuously asking for the next season and the fans want to know all the latest updates on this. In the section, we have shared all the latest updates about it, whether it has been renewed or canceled.

As we have mentioned, this series has been liked by many viewers all around the globe and has been rated on various platforms as well like IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, Media Sense, and many more.

Although, this television series has not done pretty well on the rating scale as it has only 4.7 out of 10 on IMDb, 2.6 out of 5 Rotten Tomatoes and it got an average rating on other platforms. When will another season take place? Let us get the idea of all aspects of Dancing with Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30: Release Date

As we have mentioned above, Dancing With The Stars, which aired on June 1, 2005, is one of the most popular American dancing competition television shows.

This series became so successful only after a few episodes that it has been renewed for a second season and season 30 of Dancing With The Stars has already begun, and a few episodes have already aired on various platforms.

The fans are so impressed by this series that, upon the premiere of the previous episode, they are very excited to know when the next episode, Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Episode 4, will be released.

In the below section, we have shared that Dancing With The Stars will air on October 11, 2021, and more new episodes will be aired on consecutive days. It is being speculated that more new seasons are yet to arrive in the coming months however, the dates for this are yet to be revealed.

The day makers announce any official release date for upcoming episodes then most probably we will get back to you again with updated information till then you can watch out for season 30 episode 4 as it has been officially released by the show makers.

Who Is the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Specialists, Host?

Tom Bergeron was the host of Dancing With the Stars for 28 seasons. However, in season 29, executive producer Andrew Llinares replaced Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks, as part of the show’s development to keep things fresh, according to TVLine. For season 30, Banks will return as the host.

Carrie Ann Inaba

Bruno Tonioli

Derek Hough

The judges from Season 29, are all back, as is long judge Len Goodman, who had to miss Season 29 due to pandemic travel restrictions between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30: Cast

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars has revealed its full list of celebrity contestants, which includes comedy, streaming, and reality stars, athletes, and even a Peloton instructor.

The following is the full list of contestants:

Jimmie Allen – country music star known for “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To”

Mel C – Formerly known as Sporty Spice in the ‘90s girl band Spice Girls

Christine Chiu – philanthropist and star of Netflix’s reality show Bling Empire

Melora Hardin – the actress is known for The Office, Transparent, and The Bold Type

Olivia Jade – social media influencer and daughter of Full House actress Lori Laughlin

Matt James – the first Black lead of the Bachelor in franchise history

Amanda Kloots – former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette

Martin Kove – the actor that starred as John Kreese in The Karate Kid movies and the Netflix series

Suni Lee – gold-medal-winning gymnast from the Tokyo Olympics

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – professional wrestler and former star of The Real World and The Challenge

Dancing With the Stars Season 30: Plot

As we have mentioned that season 30 has been released but more new episodes are yet to come officially. Hence, we do not have exact knowledge of the plot for the upcoming episodes.

However, it has been made clear officially that the theme for the upcoming episode will be “Queen Night” but more is yet to come. The day more updates are revealed then we will share them with you all.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30: Trailer

As of now, the show makers of this series have not announced any official trailer for the upcoming season and episode. The day makers announce any concrete date for the trailer then most probably we will share all the details with you.

Make sure you follow us for more entertainment updates on the upcoming episodes and the related stories.