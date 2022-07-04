Is Dance Dance Danseur Season 2 Release Date Announced?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dance Dance Danseur Season 2!

Dance Dance Danseur Season 2’s fate lies in the hands of Mappa! Despite the release of much popular anime, Dance Dance Danseur did pretty well on the charts. So, this must be a plus point for the future of the show. The finale premiered a while ago. So, has Studio Mappa announced the renewal news yet? You’ll read about it later in the article!

The anime, like almost all others, is based on the manga of George Asakura. And the good news is that if the studio approves the second season then we have plenty more interesting content that will shape the sequel. But as of now, we don’t have any confirmation regarding the sequel. The ratings have been quite good after its premiere but Studio Mappa is one of the busiest studios which has always put out banger anime. What if Dance Dance Danseur did not achieve the goals they had set for it? Well, then we are in an uncertain situation. But hopefully, things will work out in the future!

Dance Dance Danseur Season 2 Cast

If Dance Dance Danseur Season 2 is to return then expect the majority of the voice cast to return. In that case the following will be involved in the production of the sequel:

Daiki Yamashita as Junpei Murao

Koki Uchiyama as Ruo Mori

Kaede Hondo as Miyako Godai

Kohei Amasaki as Misaki Yasuda

Koutaro Nishiyama as Yamato Takura

Jun Inoue as Kotobuki Himenokoji

Misato Fukuen as Natsuki Oikawa

Considering that the story will progress we will surely get new characters too. But we don’t even have the renewal news yet so it looks like getting our hands over this sort of information is impossible. But if you really want to find out which characters will join the cast you can give the original manga a read!

Dance Dance Danseur Season 2 Release Date

As mentioned before Dance Dance Danseur Season 2 is still waiting for its confirmation from Studio Mappa. So, naturally there is no premiere date for the sequel. And even if the studio is planning to work on the second season it will take a few years until its release. Why? Because they are all occupied with their next big projects which will soon be out!

And if we compare the ratings of Dance Dance Danseur Season 1 with other projects of Studio Mappa then we have got unfortunate news for you! Because the comparison did not give us the desired results. In fact Dance Dance Danseur got low ratings unlike other Studio Mappa’s anime. So, why will they renew the show if it didn’t give them an extraordinary result?

Considering that everything works out and they give the show the greenlight, expect the sequel to premiere somewhere in 2023 or even 2024! It will surely be a long wait but hopefully it will be worth it.

Plot

In the final scenes of Dance Dance Danseur Season 1 we saw that Junpei took the decision of becoming a part of Oikawa Academy. The entire first season focused on his majestic character development. Although he suffered a lot he also became self aware in this tough journey. And towards the end of the season he realized his actual potential which was nowhere near what he needed. He still has to defeat Ruou. Most likely the second season will focus on this storyline.

As we do not have a confirmed plot synopsis for Dance Dance Danseur Season 2, all that we can do for now is rely on theories. But in case you want to find out about what happened after the finale of the first season, then you read the manga from the 6th volume.

It will also show how Junpei will work harder to become a better dancer. And we might even get a time jump! But according to the manga, Junpei will get a new trainer who will further polish his skills.

Trailer

There is no trailer or any sort of footage available from Dance Dance Danseur Season 2. And we probably might not even get close to getting one! Because the show still needs to be renewed.

Well that was all everything you needed to know about the potential second season of Dance Dance Danseur. Studio Mappa has many more interesting anime on its way. So, even if we never get a sequel we’ll have something else to binge-watch! For more updates stay tuned.