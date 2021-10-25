Crazy Rich Asians 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More

The 2018 American romantic comedy-drama film Crazy Rich Asians has entertained the audience. The popularity and craze of the viewer are not hidden. When Crazy Rich Asians were released in 2018, it rapidly grabbed the attention of the audience and became one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters. All this led to excitement among fans for the next lined-up story. But is it coming? Do check it here.

The movie is directed by Jon M. Chu from a screenplay written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and centered on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel of the same name. Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh played phenomenal roles in the film. It follows a Chinese-American professor who travels to meet her boyfriend’s family and is surprised to learn that they have been among Singapore’s wealthiest.

The movie is on the list of the most anticipated films of 2021, and thus there is curiosity for the sequel. In 2018, a sequel to the film was already in the works at Warner Bros which was expected to be out in a year of the gap. Kwan had written two sequels to his original novel that were just waiting to be adopted. Will, there be a sequel to the story in the coming days, let us find out.

Crazy Rich Asians 2 Release Date

As of now, there is no announcement on the release date which has made the fans curious. Earlier it was expected that the film would arrive somewhere in 2021. But the hope seems pretty low for this. This is also because of the cast who went for other commitments. Another major reason was the pandemic which affected the production badly.

It is expected that within the coming months the makers will come up with some exciting news of the release of the sequel. It has been a long time, the movie became the talk of the town when it was aired in 2018. After purchasing the rights to the book, the film was announced in August 2013. Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the project’s distribution rights in October 2016.

There are high chances that the movie will arrive at the beginning of next year. However, it is difficult to predict the exact date in the absence of official hints. So, we just have to wait for the official announcement on the release date of the sequel.

Crazy Rich Asians 2 Cast

There was news that some of the cast members are busy with their commitments. Hence they won’t be able to join the cast. However, there are expectations that the majority of the characters will have a comeback in the show. Although there is no confirmation on the cast. Taiwanese actress, Hannah Quinlivan would come as Colette. Rachel Chu, Nick’s girlfriend, and Kerry’s daughter will be played by Constance Wu.

Henry Golding as Nicholas Young, Gemma Chan as Astrid Leong-Teo, Lisa Lu as Shang Su Yi, Awkwafina as Goh Peik Lin, Ken Jeong as Goh Wye Mun, Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor Sung-Young, Chris Pang as Colin Khoo, Jimmy O. Yang as Bernard Tai, Ronny Chieng as Edison Cheng, Sonoya Mizuno as Araminta Lee, Remy Hii as Alistair Cheng, Nico Santos as Oliver Tsien might have come back in the movie.

Surely, if the cast would be the same, the excitement would break records again then. Let us wait for the final words on the casting.

Crazy Rich Asians 2: What Will Be the Story?

The details for the sequel are not out. As we know, it is based on the novel, so there are high chances that the movie will continue with the remaining part. The sequel would be focused on Rachel and the journey of reconnecting with her birth father, who was assumed to be dead.

In the story, we witnessed the tale of the strong girl. Without giving too much away, Rachel seeks the assistance of a private detective hired by her father’s family and discovers that not only is her father alive and well, but he is also one of China’s wealthiest men.

Crazy Rich Asians 2 will certainly make some adaptation changes to the novel, but it is unclear where it will lead the exact storyline. There could be minor changes or major changes depending upon the upcoming storyline.

Crazy Rich Asians 2: Trailer

As of now, there is no trailer for the sequel of Crazy Rich Asians. It is expected that we may get a glimpse of the story in the coming few months. It could be the start of next year or may arrive a little early depending on the availability of slots. Till then, you can refresh the memories of the previous one. For more updates, keep following us.