Comcast’s Sky launches Sky Glass Streaming TV

The Very First TV With The Sky Inside, No Dish, No Box, No Hassle

On Thursday, 7th October, Sky announced launching the Sky Glass TV which will enormously ease the approach of customer watch TV by incorporating software, hardware, and content. Sky Glass will be the only TV with appealing Sky inside. It has launched the Sky Glass streaming TV to raise the competition with the top leading streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon.

For the first time in the United Kingdom, you can now access Sky Tv via WiFi with no fuss, no box, and no satellite. The new airing TV from Sky is accessible in the United Kingdom for purchase from the 18th of October and will launch in other European markets of Sky from 2022.

Let’s just have a look at the key features of the Sky Glass TV

The first TV with Sky and all your dearest applications inside

You can purchase the Sky Tv just the way you buy your mobile phone with easy flexible payments

The cutting-edge design is available in five different colors and three sizes

The Ultra HD and Quantum Dot Technology producing more than 1 billion colors

360° Dolby Atmos® sound with powerful built-in speakers and sub-woofer

You can Talk to your TV by simply saying “Hello Sky” to find what to watch

The first TV in the world to be certified as a CarbonNeutral® product

You can simply plug, pair, and play to enjoy watching the beautiful screen quality and cinematic sound with each and everything you need in-built, so in just a few minutes you will be ready to use the TV. It also has quick access to watch your favorite content and applications just by using your voice and astonishing search. Sky Glass TV has been built up in such a way that it makes it simple for the customers to search and watch their favorite TV.

The Group Chief Executive of Sky, Dana Strong, spoke at the launch and stated that “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software, and content. Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”

Reconceptualizing the TV market

Sky has always focused on providing the public with what they need even before they get to know about their requirements and they always intend to make everything simpler for customers. This is the reason Sky is reanalyzing and coming up with such a new category within the TV market to get into even more households. With the steps that Sky has taken, it will operate across the entire value chain right from content production to connectivity and accumulation, everything will come together on the Sky Glass screen.

Sky Glass is formed to make life simpler with a range of creativities:

TV nowise looked so appealing

Sky collaborated with Map Project Office which is one of the leading design agencies in the world to form the elegant design. Sky Glass is available with the options of three sizes, Small 43’’, Medium 55’’, and Large 65’’, and five beautiful colors. You can make your choice from Ocean Blue, Racing Green, Dusky Pink, Ceramic White, or Anthracite Black, with coordinating remotes and customizable speakers panels for extra personalization.

It contains a rising bracket smartly integrated into the TV, or an elegant color-matched stand. Only with a single wire and just one plug, Sky Glass makes clutter a thing of the past, while the woven acoustic mesh used to enhance sound quality and millimeter-perfect perforations help Sky Glass sound as good as it looks.

Spectacular screen and spine-tingling sound

From more than 1 billion colors a 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot screen provides crystal-clear image, whereas the 10-bit HDR screen helps HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision® to create vibrant, more intense color. Sky Glass understands what you’re watching and enhances sound and picture accordingly for you, while Intelligent Zonal Technology focuses to bring you darker darks and brights that look brighter.

The smarter TV with Sky inside

With Glance Motion Technology, just say “Hello Sky” or walk past to bring the streaming TV to life. A new home page makes it easier to find, watch and play the TV you love. It brings all your favorite content from across Sky, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, Spotify, Peloton, PlayWorks, and more. Use your voice to find what you want in a flash and to turn on the TV, control the volume or switch to connected devices.

By pressing a single button, you can now form a personal Playlist of your favorite shows, movies, and more across apps and channels, live and on-demand. The new plus button on the remote adds to your Playlist for you to stream any time you want – all in one place.

Doesn’t cost the Earth

Sky Glass is the first TV in the world to be certified as a CarbonNeutral® product. Designed with sustainability, it has low power features developed in such as auto-switch-off and auto-adjusting screen brightness supporting it to be energy saving. It is the only TV to come in recyclable packaging, free from single-use plastic, and by using a TV with everything built-in, you reduce electricity consumption by up to 50%.

Hi-tech. Low price

Sky Glass is made in such a way that one can easily afford this. You can opt to buy your TV like you buy your mobile phone by paying in one go or spread the cost with zero cost monthly payments. It is accessible from a small amount of £13 per month, exclusively with Sky TV, starting from £26 for Sky Ultimate TV, and for the first time HD is included as standard.