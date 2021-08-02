Clifford the Big Red Dog Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Based on Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series of the same name, Clifford’s The Big Red Dog is a live-action movie for people of all ages, especially kids. Full of entertainment, mostly funny, sometimes sad, and serious, the movie will be a favorite for a long time, just like other animated movies or series turned into live-action movies such as Lion King and The Lion King. And viewers are looking forward to watching it with their loved ones. But, when is the movie releasing? Is it delayed? Dive in to find out all the answers about Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Clifford the Big Red Dog Release Date

The much-awaited children’s movie was supposed to release on September 17, 2021, at the Toronto Film Festival. That was the official date announced. And the movie was supposed to be in cinemas all around the US. However, looking at the world’s current situation, especially with the surge in covid cases thanks to the delta variant. The team of Clifford The Big Red Dog has decided to postpone the release date. They haven’t given out any alternative date for the release either. This means the production team is planning to release the movie only when the pandemic is under control. And this is why we cannot give any predicted date. Although, we hope that the movie does release before the end of 2021.

Plot

The movie’s plot revolves around Emily Elizabeth, a 12-year-old girl who gets a magical red puppy from a rescuer. A puppy whose size will grow according to her love, something she assumed was not true.

But, it’s true! And it happens! And she is left to deal with it with the help of her uncle Casey Howard. You must be wondering why one needs help? How big does the dog grow? Well, be prepared to get surprised because the dog grows as big as 10 feet. And it’s quite a size for someone to handle, especially for someone who is not only a middle schooler but also lives in a small-sized New York apartment.

Moreover, Emily’s mom isn’t even in New York. She’s out on a business trip. This ultimately leaves Emily with her uncle on an adventurous trip where they figure out how to get adjusted to and take care of Clifford and save him from people who want to take him away.

Clifford the Big Red Dog Cast

Here is a list of the cast members of Clifford the Big Red Dog:

Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth

Sienna Guillory as Maggie Howard

Jack Whitehall as Uncle Casey Howard

John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell

Tony Hale as Peter Tieran

Izaac Wang as Owen Yu

Russell Wong as Mr. Yu, Owen’s dad

Kenan Thompson as a veterinarian

Rosie Perez as Lucille

Russell Peters as Malik

Jessica Keenan Wynn as Colette

Siobhan Fallon Hogan as Petra

Bear Allen-Blaine as Mrs. Jarvis

David Alan Grier as the voice of Clifford

Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming movie was dropped about a month ago by Paramount Pictures. And it got quite a response! Viewers got to see Clifford as a real-life giant-sized dog and the story behind how that happened. They got to see Clifford learn a couple of new things. And Emily, the girl with a big red dog, figures things out. Overall, the trailer confirmed that this movie would be great to watch with your family and spend some time together.