Clerks III- Release Date, Cast Members, Plot, And Trailer

Kevin Smith’s passion projects were released in 1994, as well as his films in View Askeviverse, with multiple hit titles such Mallrats, Chase Amy, Jay, and Silent Bob Strike, etc. He started his career as a director of the American artist, comedian, and filmmaker Clerk. Here is what we know about the end of the chapter over a decade of history, which reports recent times that Clerks III is now official and is probably the last big director’s work for Kevin Smith.

Clerks III Release Date

On October 1, 2019, Smith confirmed the renewal of Clerks for a third part. He took to his Instagram and penned down a long caption. The caption said:

“It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life”

He then continues by saying:

“It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning—a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and @briancohalloran, with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III!”

Now that a lot of time has passed since this happened and the script has been finalized, the movie will be released somewhere in 2022. According to our sources, filming has also begun.

Plot

Clerks III is the direct sequel to the Clerks II series. Moreover, it will be set in an era sometime following the events of the second film. Dante and Randal both will be considerably older in the film and confront new problems as part of their new medieval existence.

Now, Kevin Smith’s approach to what is probably the conclusion to his view of the universe of the Askewiverse is highly meta. Making a film about their boring existence is precisely the kind of hijinx that Dante and Randal think of as badly, and Clerks originally is exactly the kind of film that the two misfits would make.

Additionally, the film doesn’t have much narrative to push it along, and it highlights largely the interactions that these two characters have with each other. Dante constantly appears in the middle of a kind of love triangle in the previous Clerk movies. Furthermore, this time around, he’s probably a parent and might have ended up being a sort of family man.

Clerks III is a personal biography, according to Kevin Smith, recounting stories near to his heart. Since the movie will reproduce important parts of the original movie, we should expect much of the original actors, including Jay and Silent Bob, to return to some degree.

Clerks III Cast Members

These are a few of the cast members who may be acting in the upcoming Clerks III,

Kevin Smith as Silent Bob

Jason Mewes as Jay

Dante Hicks

Brian O’Halloran

Jeff Anderson

The rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed. As soon as that happens, we will update this section.

Trailer

No teaser or trailer has been released up till now. We are waiting for the additional news regarding Clerks III. But, you can see the trailer for Clerks II on youtube.