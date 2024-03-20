Celebrities And Royals Who Appeared in Cheltenham Festival 2024

When we talk about elite horse racing in the UK, the Cheltenham Festival surfaces at the top. It is one of the most prestigious events in the country often star-studded with celebrities and members form the Royal Family.

This event is the cornerstone of the British horse racing calendar and dates back to 1860. At first, it was held at Market Harborough, but moved to Prestbury Park in Cheltenham in 1911 which became the festival’s permanent home.

But why is this event so popular? And why do many celebrities choose to attend this high-class event?

Well, the Cheltenham Festival is more than just a racing event. It is a cultural institution that embodies the essence of National Hunt racing. It is spread across four days in March and features several Grade I races, including the most anticipated and highly popular Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Considering that we are talking about a historic event with a lot of tradition, it has become a hub for the elite and royalty which often catch the eye of the public.

Now that the dust settled from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, it’s time to take a look back and see which celebrities and Royals decided to showcase their style and class by attending the races.

Who’s Who at Cheltenham

The Cheltenham Festival 2024 was not just about horse racing; it was a star-studded affair that is like a magnet for celebrities and royals.

Singer Kimberley Wyatt and Dancing on Ice host Stephen Mulhern were spotted enjoying the festivities on Ladies’ Day, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion​​.

The festival is as much about fashion as it is about racing. Most of the elites and Royal Family members spent a lot of time creating the perfect Cheltenham Festival outfit. After all, horse racing isn’t only about the thrills of the race, but also a fashion showcase.

Jade Holland Cooper, the founder of the Holland Cooper fashion label, turned heads in a stunning three-piece suit, embodying the event’s chic and sophisticated dress code. It is great to see people from the fashion industry appreciating horse racing events.

Zara Tindall, a regular at the festival, also made an appearance, continuing her tradition of showcasing top-tier fashion alongside her equestrian enthusiasm​​. Despite being the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, she is one of the top British equestrians, and you wouldn’t think thing she’d miss an event like this, would you? You can find how to wage on this and other races on Twin Spires.

Royal Encounters

The Royal Family is always in the spotlight on any sporting event. Whether they are watching tennis or some of the most popular horse races in Britain.

The royal family’s love affair with the Cheltenham Festival is well-known. Over the years, figures like Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton have been iconic presences, with their fashion choices often stealing the spotlight.

This year Kete Middleton didn’t appear at the Cheltenham Festival. The Princess of Wales was hospitalized and had abdominal surgery in January, and her lack of appearances and missing the Cheltenham Festival led to many conspiracy theories about her well-being.

However, she was finally spotted looking happy and relaxed on a farm with William.

We also saw Queen Camilla and The Princess Royal attending this glorious event.

Other Celebrities We Saw at the Cheltenham Festival

Sir Alex Ferguson, the guru of the world of football is a unique persona that also made a mark in the horse racing world. His success in breeding and owning racehorses has amassed significant prize money, underscoring the lucrative nature of the sport​​.

So, obviously, he wouldn’t miss an event like the Cheltenham Festival.

We spotted many other celebrities like the famous songwriter Onyi Moss, the British food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles, Bristol City footballer Taylor Gardner Hickman, Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly, rugby union player Nathan Hines, and TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The Cheltenham Festival is more than just a social event; it’s a rollercoaster of emotions. Winning jockey Ben Jones expressed his overwhelming joy and gratitude after claiming his first Festival winner, highlighting the deep personal impact these victories have on the participants​​.

Final Words

So, same as any other year, the Cheltenham Festival was full of celebrities and members of the Royal Family. Although we have one thing to say, the Festival didn’t feel the same as previous years.

For some reason, there was a huge attendance drop, and even early-bird ticker prizes were frozen for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival due to a drop in crowds. The reason for that? Well, the media is blaming the cost-of-living crisis, while others think that the festival is losing its dash.

Either way, we have to support such horse racing festivals with rich history and tradition, and celebrities have a big role in promoting them. So, let’s hope that next year, the Cheltenham Festival will be even more flooded with stars and members from the Royal Family.