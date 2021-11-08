Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Bungou Stray Dogs is a Japanese manga series, which is written by Kafka Asagiri and has been illustrated by Sango Harukawa.

In 2016, Bones aired two parts of an anime television series version, the first of which aired between April and June 2016 and the second of which aired between October and December 2016. Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, an anime film, was released in March 2018.

Between April and June of this year, a third season aired. From January to March 2021, a spin-off television series based on Bungo Stray Dogs Wan aired. The mentioned 3 parts or seasons have been liked by millions of fans all over the globe and have managed to garner tons of positive responses from the side of its viewers.

This mystery and supernatural anime series have a very wide fan base and they are looking forward to season 4 and they are very curious to know when the next season will be revived. Keep reading further to know more about it.

This action and supernatural anime series has done well on the screens and won the hearts of millions as it touched the scoring scale of 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb, 7.8 out of 10 on MyAnimeList, and many more.

Considering this rating might lure its show makers to look forward to another season as it has garnered tons of demand. In the below section, we will be sharing all its recent details about its release date and many more.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4: Release Date

The show’s third season aired on April 12, 2019, and the season finale was broadcast on June 28, 2019. ‘Bungou Stray Dogs: Hitori Ayumu,’ an original video episode, was released in 2017.

On March 3, 2018, an anime series named ‘Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple’ was released. There has been no official announcement for the fourth season as of yet, but considering how successful the entire series has been.

it is safe to assume that fans will be greeted with a fourth season, which may also be the final one.

The first and second seasons were released one after the other, but the third season took almost three years for the designers to complete. If they continue to use the same format, fans will have to wait a longer length of time.

If not, the fourth season will most likely be released at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, according to our best guess. However, as no official announcements have been made, readers should keep in mind that these are simply speculations.

However, keep an eye on this space since we will update it as soon as something official is announced.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4: Cast

As of now, the show makers of this television series have not disclosed any official release date nor have they revealed any official cast list for the upcoming season hence we do not have any cast list to share with you.

As it is expected that season 2 might be renewed in the coming years and most probably we can expect to see that many members from the previous season might be retained for the upcoming show and more new faces can be seen in the list of casts.

Here, we are sharing a list of a few key members of the show. Read below a short description of the casts and characters.

Yūto Uemura as Atshushi Nakajima

Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Doppo Kunikida

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ranpo Edogawa

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Junichirō Tanizaki

Hiroyuki Kagura as Kenji Miyazawa

Yu Shimamura as Akiko Yosano

Rikiya Koyama as Yukichi Fukuzawa

Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izum

Patrick Seitz as Doppo Kunikida

Max Mittlemen as Atsushii Nakajima

Kaiji Tang as Osamu Dazai

Kiroshi Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara

Spike Spencer as Tanaizaki

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4: Plot

The plot will most likely continue the Bungou Stray Dogs arc. It is fair that the Bungo Stray Dogs plotline has not been completed since the show’s third season ended.

The third season’s ending is up to chapter 53 of the 13th volume. Season 4 will, unsurprisingly, begin with the manga’s next chapter’s narrative. As of now, the makers of the show have not revealed anything regarding the plot of the show that makes it quite difficult for us to disclose the exact plot for the show.

Makers have yet to disclose or provide a plot for Season 4.

In conclusion, it is important to wait until the event is announced to get accurate information. Because of the previous season’s great popularity, we can only assume that the plot of the fourth season will be connected to that of the third.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4: Trailer

Although a trailer for Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 has yet to be released officially from the side of show makers, we will be sure to share it with everyone as soon as the official trailer becomes available on the online platforms.

Make sure you follow us for more recent updates and information on the fourth season of this supernatural anime series.