Bofuri Season 2 Teaser Confirmed the Release Date

We have some good news about the very famous Japanese anime series Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense. Here’s everything you need to know about Bofuri Season 2!

Bofuri is a comedic isekai based on a light novel series. It was adapted by Silver Link and released as an anime TV series. The first season aired from January to March 2020. It is the perfect combination of anime and gaming. As the first season of Bofuri was released during the Covid-19 Pandemic, it was a massive hit and quickly got very popular among the masses. During the challenging times of self-isolation and social distancing, Bofuri gave hope and happiness to a lot of people. This wholesome anime series became an addiction as everyone loved binge-watching it during the pandemic period.

Fans have been anticipating the release of Bofuri season 2

The first season’s finale came out on 25th March 2020, and it only left fans excited and wanting to see more of the wonderful series. Fans have been desperately waiting for the release of season 2. If you are also one of those fans, we have got some great news for you today. You no longer have to wonder about all the facts and rumours surrounding the release date of Bofuri season 2. This article will give you all the latest updates about Bofuri season 2, along with the official release date, expected cast, episodes, and more. However, if you are new to this series, we will give you some insight into it. Carry on reading to find out more.

Is the Bofuri season 2 release date really confirmed?

Fans all over the world have been anticipating the release of another season ever since the first season ended. Although the team didn’t take much time to announce the possibility of there being a second season, it has taken much time to bring it to screens. Team Bofuri officially announced season 2 at the end of the season 1 finale, which was on 25th march 2020. A poster on Maple and Sally confirmed the renewal of season 2 back then. However, the project kept getting delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the wait is finally over. Silver Link has officially declared that the series has been renewed for another season and that Bofuri season 2 will be released soon. If everything goes smoothly and according to plan, Bofuri season 2 will be aired on 17th September 2022. However, the official teaser trailer only mentioned the year 2022 with no specific month. So there is still some ambiguity surrounding the exact release date, but one thing is for sure sooner or later, the second season will hit the screens this year only.

What’s in the new teaser trailer of Bofuri season 2?

A teaser trailer was posted on the official JP Anime YouTube Channel on 19th May 2022 with the title “BOFURI Season 2 – Official Teaser Trailer.” This teaser is 28 seconds long and says, “The strongest beginner’s stress-free adventure.” It confirmed that the second season of the TV anime had been decided. A short clip said, “Season 2 is slated for 2022” it further included voice-overs saying,

“I’m excited to know what various skills I will gain next! I don’t want to get hurt, so I’ll max out my defence”.

Check official Trailer:

The teaser also mentioned that the novel series is now ongoing and available for purchase. In the description, it was mentioned that the official website for the TV anime adaptation of the light novel announced that its sequel would get the green light for 2022. The announcement teaser teases the anime fans that it will come out sometime this year! The teaser has got all the fans excited. It has bagged a total of more than 80,000 views and 3.3k likes on YouTube. We have not seen any long trailers from Silver Link confirming details about the new season. The bofuri fandom is getting teased with these few seconds-long teasers only.

Cast, number of episodes, and faces behind the screen.

The first season of Bofuri is comprised of 12 episodes, each 20-25 mins long. We are expecting the second season to follow a similar pattern. Bofuri season 2 will have a total of 13 episodes. The average running time of each episode will be 24 minutes. Bofuri is written by Fumihiko Shimo and directed by the famous duo Shin Oonuma and Mirai Minato. The amazing background score was given by Taro Masuda. Crunchyroll is the license holder of the series.

Here is a list of all the amazing characters of Bofuri expected to show up in season 2, along with the voice artists behind them:

Kaede Hondo as Maple

Ruriko Noguchi as Sally

Ai Kakuma as May

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Syrup

Nanaka Suwa as Yui

Noriaki Sugiyama as Kuromu

Saori Hayami as Kasumi

Satomi Arai as Kanade

Satomi Satou as Iz

Akiha Matsui as Forest Queen Bee, Guild Member 2, Risa’s mother, Spear Girl, Wolf

Akira Ishida as Markus

Ayana Taketatsu as Frederica

All you need to know about Bofuri; the storyline, synopsis, and more

According to Anime News Network, Initially, Bofuri was an independent web novel published in 2016 by author Yuumikan. The series soon flourished before spawning adaptations as a light novel, a manga, and most recently, an anime.

Bofuri: I don’t want to get hurt, so I’ll max out my defence is all about bringing the gaming world to life. It is a true virtual reality experience expressed beautifully in a captivating storyline. It is all about exploring an MMORPG in a true VR setting. Bofuri is based on Kaede Honjo, a teen who is better known by her screen name Maple in the online RPG NewWorld Online. She suddenly becomes a part of the gaming world. Initially, Maple starts off just playing with a close friend from school and manages to become one of its strongest players. She accidentally creates an incredibly overpowered character in the process. Bofuri season 2 will bring lots of laughter and cute moments as Maple being her usual goofy self, makes her way through the game.

The anime’s first season concluded at volume 4 of the light novel’s 12 entries. So we expect that another 4-5 novel entries will be covered in season 2.

Where can you watch?

The first season of Bofuri was aired on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. It was also broadcasted on AT-X, ABC, TVA, Tokyo MX, and BS11. English dubbed version was also released, and Season 2 will have the same pattern.