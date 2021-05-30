Bodyguard Season 2 Release Date, Cast Updates

Bodyguard is a UK political thriller TV series, written and produced by Jed Mercurio as part of the ITV Studios for the BBC and produced by World Productions. When BBC One launched in August 2018, Bodyguard was an instant sensation, and fans couldn’t wait for Bodyguard Season 2.

Things you need to know about Bodyguard!

Bodyguard Season 1 is a six-part play that follows Afghanistan wartime veteran David Budd (Richard Madden). He is a policeman serving as a principal protection officer in the Royal and Protection Specialist Command of the London Metropolitan Police. Furthermore, he has untreated PTSD. He is also an ambitious and controversial leader who is in pressing for enforcement powers of invasion to ostensibly improve security in the country.

The Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) is assigned to Budd who

Budd is constantly wrestling with the dichotomy between his hostility to the politics of the Montague and his obligation to defend the politician.

Has Bodyguard Season 2 renewed?

After its release on 26 August 2018, millions of fans started to watch the series, which means that the show had a wonderful start. However, BBC has still not officially confirmed Bodyguard for the second part of the season. This means the time for the new season does not yet appear to be definite.

Some fans have expressed concern that the primary impediment in the early return for Bodyguard Season 2 could be due to a predicted busy schedule of the main star aka Budd. Mercurio also said he was concerned that Madden could not find the time to return to his major role as David Budd in Bodyguard.

Is Bodyguard season 2 ever going to release?

In short, yes. There is no reason to believe that season 2 of Bodyguard will not release. This is because season 1 is a huge hit. And it has managed to connect with viewers.

What bodyguard season 2 might be about?

If Season 2 begins where Season 1 had left off, then viewers can expect that Budd would be left with the Met Police after what he did in Season 1. He may find himself confronting the fury of criminals he has exposed during season 1 alone. And not as a police officer this time. All this will lead to new twists and turns to make Season 2 a hit as well.

Cast

The stars will presumably remain the same. Thus, we can expect to see Richard Madden in the upcoming season as David Budd. Additionally, viewers will get to see Gina McKee as Cmdr Anne Sampson and Sophie Rundle as Vicky Budd. Finally, Nina Toussaint-White as DS Louise Rayburn and Ash Tandon as DCI Deepak Sharma will also appear in the series.

Bodyguard Season 2 trailer

There is still a lot of time in the season 2 trailer to be released as shooting has not even begun yet. As soon as BBC First and Netflix release an official Bodyguard Season 2 trailer, we will update this article. until then you can enjoy the Season 1 trailer and series in the meantime.

Where you can watch Season 1 Bodyguard?

If you haven’t been watching Bodyguard Season 1, let us say you’re missing! Superior production and superb finishing make it a must for anyone who likes suspense! The Spectacular Plot. We advise you to watch the Netflix series for a great deal of fun. The season includes about 6 episodes of 1 hour.

Final Verdict

Keep watching season 1 and hoping for Season 2 to release soon. We hope that everyone in the cast gets available soon so that the story of Budd can continue.