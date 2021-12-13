Billions Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Latest News

Welcome back Fam! Today we are here with some exciting news about Billions and yes this is good news for all the Fans who loved Billions. Well, you will be more than excited to know that there will be all-new episodes for this all-time favorite superhit series and it is going to be streaming in no time.

And after the last season, we are sure that this is going to be the best of Billions. Moreover, the plotline of the sixth season is shifting from Paul Giamatti( also known as Chuck) and the cat and mouse game played by Axe( Damian Lewis).

But it is much likely to see Corey Stoll’s Michael Prince as the main lead of the show. And also he is an old competitor of Axe. So let’s dive in and see what we have for our upcoming season!

Billions Season 6 Release Date

Billions were released on 17th January 2017, and since then it has become a very famous show in the United States. This show has been created by Andrew Ross Sorkin, David Levien, and Brian Koppelman.

This show has a total of 5 seasons and 57 episodes in total. And as per the craze for this show, people now can’t wait for the upcoming installment. Last year in the month of October, it was announced by the production house that the upcoming season would be out by quarter four of 2020.

However, later on, because of pandemics this was extended. After the end of 5th season, no official announcement was made for the release of the sixth season. As the entire production was more focused on the investment sector.

The show also showed a fund billionaire along with his competitor was in the lawyer’s office for traveling all around the world. At the end of the 5th season all the viewers, fans, and the entire audience were stuck with this controversial storyline.

And with all these controversies and confusions we are here to tell you when the new date has been rescheduled for the 6th season of Billion. As per the reports, the upcoming season is going to be out in the first quarter of 2022, And this is good news for all the fans out there who have waited so long for the next season. This season is going to be premiered on Showtime.

Billions Season 6 Plot

After the climax of the last season, the 2nd half of the 5th season is unexpected and eagerly awaited by the audience for an answer. This constant war between the troupe of New York is going to be further continued in season 6.

And fans can’t wait to know what next will happen between Bobby and Rhoades. Initially, Chuck Roades, being an attorney of the United States worked with the Southern part of New York. He has been after the 9/11 survivor “Axe” and hedge fund kingpin. This series shows an accident series, in which all the characters involved use their stimulus and intelligence to outwit others.

And as the season goes on it is expected that the characters are going to face a lot of difficult tasks to complete in the upcoming season. Furthermore, the battle between Michael Prince and axe is going to get a lot difficult and in the end, Chuck will be deciding what happens next.

As of now, the official plotline has been announced yet for the Billions. After the trailer is released we are going to get more details for the actual plotline.

Billions Season 6 Cast

Bobby Axelrod as of now has resigned from the show and now we have one less billionaire for the fight for the upcoming season 6. Along with that, we have been reported that Damien Lewis has left his character as Axe at the end of the 5th season, as his character escaped to Switzerland at the end of the 5th season. Paul Giamatti is most probably going to return as Axe’s competitor. As we won’t see Axe anymore in the frame, Chuck is going to have their main focus on Mike Prince.

Stoll has even said that Prince is without any doubt the funniest character, and he believes that this character is going to add a lot in the upcoming season. Thus we believe he is going to be a part of the upcoming season.

Daniel Breaker who acts as the Chief of Staff of Prince in the 5th season will be promoted in the 6th season. Other than him it is expected that we will see the entire cast to be back. The casts include Wendy Rhoades(by Maggie Siff), who is also the wife of Chuck and Axe Capital’s performing coach. Along with that, Taylor Amber Mason(by Asia Kate Dillon), who is Axe Capital’s analyst.

Chuck Rhoades Sr(by Jeffrey DeMunn) and Kelly AuCoin play the character of portfolio manager of Axe Capitals. Eva Victor is also going to get her character back as Rian in her love story with Mason.

Billions Season 6 Trailer

As of now, there is no official trailer for Billions season 6, however, a teaser has been released but we are still waiting for the official trailer to be out. Till then stay tuned with us for such amazing updates of your famous characters and shows.