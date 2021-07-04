Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Behind her eyes is a psychological thriller series released on Netflix on 17 February 2021. It was created by Steve Lightfoot and is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough. It is a British production under Sony Pictures Television with only six episodes. The show has been popularised by its fans which listed it under the top 10 Netflix productions of the year. Now the fans are awaiting season two. Let us get it to the details of Behind Her Eyes Season 2.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date

The story of Behind Her Eyes Season 1 was completed in 6 episodes. The story has ended so that creators do not feel the need to create a season 2, but with so many cliffhangers, fans are demanding a season 2 and waiting for the same. Since it has only been four months of Behind Her Eyes Season 1, we expect a season 2 by 2022. Till then, we are waiting for Netflix’s official announcement on the same.

Behind Her Eyes Cast and Characters

As of now, we know that the whole cast of season 1 is returning for season 2. We will have:

Eve Hewson as Adele Ferguson

Tom Bateman as Dr. David Ferguson

Simona Brown as Lewis Barnsley

Tyler Howitt as Adam

Georgie Glen as Sue

Nicola Burley as Sophie

Robert Aramayo as Rob

Roshan Seth as Dr. Sharma

Neela Aliya as Geeta Sharma

Eva Birthistle as Marianne

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Plot

Behind Her Eyes are a psychological thriller and supernatural fiction based on the life of a single mother who has an extramarital affair with his boss Dr. David. Dr. David is married and has a weird relationship with his wife, Adele. This adultery thriller show is based on addiction, lucid dreaming, classism, and significant trauma. It is a mind-twisting and head spinner series that viewers can never recover from. When it is discovered that Louis is having an extramarital affair with Dr. David and she is also drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife Adele, the love triangle soon becomes a dark psychological tale of suspense and twisted relations.

In the finale, we saw Dr. David marrying Louise, but he is unaware that Louise is as dead as Adele, and now Rob is stuck in Louise’s body. Another fantastic and shocking surprise was Rob revealed as the main villain of the story.

Anticipating season 2 is more demanding as there is only a single book that has been carved into the show. For season 2, the creative head might have to think of a different story with different plot twists. So, now it is totally upon Netflix to announce the show and give us insights into it.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Trailer

There is no official trailer released for Behind Her Eyes Season 2, but the trailer of season 1 is available on Netflix and its official YouTube channel. Ever since Netflix has been producing the series, we have only seen that the official trailer comes one month before the show’s release date. Thus, as long as we get the show by the end of 2022, its trailer should appear in the third quarter of that year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How popular is it behind her eyes?

Behind her eyes has been among the top 10 shows of Netflix this year. It also has reported a 61% approval on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 5.65/ 10 which relies upon 29 reviews. On Metacritic, it got a score of 54/ 100, and 13 critics give it mixed and average reviews. It also has a 7.2/ 10 rating with three and a half stars along with 45000 votes on IMDb. However, some critics have also given it two stars and an average rating, but it is always the best for the fans.

Do David and Louise finish up together?

The beautiful couple gets married at the end of the show, but it is also revealed that Louis is dead and Rob is stuck in her body.

On which behind her eyes is based?

Behind Her Eyes is based on a novel of the same name. It is one of the most incredible episodes under the genre thriller, drama, suspense, and lucid dreams.