Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

A lot is happening in the Star Wars world because, reportedly, Bad Batch Season 2 has been delayed until 2023! The show was supposed to premiere earlier than that, but now it has thrown the fans into a state of confusion. So, after all, what is the reason for this sudden change of plans? And if not in 2022, what is the release date of Bad Batch Season 2? To find out, continue reading the article!

A second season was inevitable because the Clone Troopers still have a lot of storylines! There is plenty of content that the writers can develop into a second season. And we are thankful that it is happening. Young Omega and the others in the clan will be set on a new journey. We are hoping that the next batch of episodes will be something similar to the first season!

When will Bad Batch Season 2 be released?

Bad Batch Season 2 is returning on 4th January 2023. Even though the second season got delayed, we are relieved that it is still in the first half of 2023. The original plan was for the series to debut in September. But due to undisclosed reasons, the team couldn’t proceed with it.

The second season’s renewal announcement came while the first season was already airing. The response that the show creators got from the audience was phenomenal. And with enough content, why wouldn’t they continue with the series? So, from where we are standing, the future of Bad Batch looks quite positive. And if you’re wondering whether there will be more seasons after the 2nd one, our answer is a bit vague. For now, no official announcements have been made about the future of the show.

So, it is better not to get ahead of ourselves. Rest assured, we’ll try our best to add to the site in case of any new updates!

The second season will once again premiere on Disney+. We are not sure whether it will make its way to other streaming sites because it is a Disney exclusive. So, make sure that you already have a subscription to the site. If you’re facing an issue with Disney+ not being available in your region, then you can make use of a VPN subscription. This will lift the blockade from your site and allow you to stream without any repercussions.

Is there a trailer for Bad Batch Season 2?

The first trailer for Bad Batch Season 2 debuted in May 2022 at the Star Wars Celebration. The footage that the trailer showed was enough to depict what kind of story we should expect from the second season. There is a whole series of shorts that promoted the sequel. Make sure you watch them too!

Check official trailer:

Based on the finale of the first season, we’ll experience a time jump in the story. So, yes, we will now get to see a grown-up version of the cast. Jennifer Corbett (the writer) had already hinted at this time jump in a press release. So, to a certain extent, we all saw that coming. The story of CrossHair is still not over! According to the details of the first season, his loyalty still lies with the Empire.

The 2nd season will be set after the events of the Clone War. As we already know, each and every member of the Bad Batch is unique in their own different way. In the upcoming season, we’ll see them explore their skills even further. It will be interesting to find out how they accomplish their new plans!

The Star Wars Universe is only growing, and we are all here for it! We hope that Disney+ continues to put out such content. So, for now, that was everything relevant that you needed to know about Bad Batch Season 2. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!