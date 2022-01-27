Aztech Forgotten Gods Finally have a Release date

About the game

Lienzo, the developer of Mulaka, has declared that its next game, colossus fighter Aztech Forgotten Gods, will be released on March 10.

You will get to play the role of Achtli, a cyborg advanced warrior on a quest to save her residence of Tenochtitlan. She’ll use Lightkeeper, a powerful artificial limbs arm, to save the Aztec city. The arm is energized by a strange magical energy that bestows enormous power and abilities on Achtli.

You will use these abilities to discover a high-tech Mesoamerican metropolis. Lightkeeper makes it easy to explore by hopping large distances, delivering fracturing blows, and milling rails. Furthermore, you’ll have to use these acrobatic moves as you take on massive bosses, which you’ll have to outmaneuver and strike crucial weak points on. Hope for “action-packed combat” and “strenuous showdowns” as you take on a wide range of gods in your path.

In addition, there are numerous areas to explore in the globe as well as secrets to discover. As previously stated, the game is created by the same people who created the 2018 adventure Mulaka, which commemorated native culture.

Aztech Forgotten Gods will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 10th of March.

Aztech Forgotten Gods Gameplay

Aztech Forgotten Gods is a 3D gameplay with some extremely difficult leaping difficulties. To achieve your final goal of protecting your city from the monstrous beasts, you must start exploring a world of Aztech mythology interconnected with sci-fi innovation, surpassing huge monsters, and exploring your way via tombs and temples.

Assist Achtli, a nanotechnology enhanced warrior, on her quest that would save Tenochtitlan, her residence, and the Aztec Empire’s crown. For centuries, the Aztec people and their metropolitan area flourished in the absence of European intervention, resulting in extraordinary technological innovations. Something strange is stirring now, and the reawakening of an unknown foe continues to threaten the Mesoamerican metropolis’ very preservation.

Achtli must stand tall against dangerous foes, carrying weapons with Lightkeeper, a strong prosthetic arm operated by a mysterious energy. Use Lightkeeper’s latent skills to spring into action, dealing shattering blasts to gods out to destroy her beloved city.

Lightkeeper can be used to propel Achtli all over Tenochtitlan, popping wheelies hanging buildings, pounding brightly illuminated railings, and helping to bring her close enough to pummelled colossi in her path before knocking them with rocket-powered strikes.

Throughout epic battles, start engaging in action-packed combat that combines movement and accuracy timing. Master aerial manoeuvres to out-position, flank, and strike critical weaknesses in order to tip the battle in Achtli’s favor. Accept the strength of Lightkeeper to become a protector of Tenochtitlan and the Aztecs.

Aztech Forgotten Gods System Requirements

Aztech Forgotten Gods Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5

RAM: 4 GB RAM

GPU: Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580

Operating System: Windows 8, 64-bit

Storage Space: 3 GB available space

Aztech Forgotten Gods Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780

Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit

Storage Space: 3GB

Aztech Forgotten Gods, but besides being a pretty damn cool game, should operate on some fairly old devices. Still, you’ll need to pay at least $500 on pieces for your self-built PC, but even then, you’ll be doing the bare minimum, thanks to that processor.

For around $700, you should be able to have your hands on a drill with a semi-recent i7, but finding a reasonably priced GPU in the current economic environment may be more difficult.

Obviously, a pre-built with comparable performance will cost you a little more. You’ll want to spend $800 to make sure you get the components you require on the inside, but that should encompass both the least and suggested specs.