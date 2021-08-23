Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Confirms January Return 

Attack on Titan has become a worldwide hit since its launch in 2013. And the famous series is drawing to a close after four seasons and multiple films with Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2. The entire series is based on a manga of the same name by none other than by Hajime Isayama.

The whole anime community is looking forward to seeing information on the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 attack release. After all, the story of the series is one that makes viewers sit on the edge of their seats biting nails. Well, recently the makers provided the anime a release date, and everything else you need to know is here.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

We do not yet have a particular release date for Season 4 Part 2 Titan. But the team did release a time period for part 2 at the end of a Livestream concert. Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2 will officially be released in winter 2022. The winter period starts in January which directly indicates that the new part will probably be released in January 2022. Or at least before March 2022 ends (as winter ends in March). We hope this news has made all the fans of the anime really happy as they won’t have to wait much longer to see how the story continues.

Cast

For those watching with Japanese audio, the cast will be:

Yuki Kaji voice as Eren Jaeger

Yui Ishikawa voice as Mikasa Ackerman

Marina Inoue voice as Armin Arlert

Yoshimasa Hosoya voice as Reiner Bruan

Takehito Koyasu voice as Zeke Jaeger

For those watching the English dub,

Bryce Papenbrook voice as Eren Jaeger

Trina Nishimura voice as Mikasa Ackerman

Josh Grelle voice as Armin Arlert

Robert McCollum voice as Reiner Braum

Jason Liebrecht voice as Zeke Jaeger

Attack On Titan Season 4 part 2 Plot

For the second part, many fans are hyped. This is because the first half ended with a cliffhanger. Reiner and his Marley armies attacked Paradise Island for vengeance during the first part of the last season. What is their purpose for revenge?

Two young guerrillas named Gabi and Falco resided in the country of Marley. The two had trained hard to inherit one of the seven titans for years. During this procedure, Eren Jaeger and his colleagues attacked Marley during the event, during which practically every country’s leaders arrived to discuss their world’s destiny. As a result, these leaders have torn apart, and Marley’s giants had to battle back to safeguard their homes.

The land of Marley was subsequently destroyed and several of the giants of Marley had been seriously harmed. What’s astonishing is that some of the Marley people were implicated in the attack, such as Titan Zeke and Helene. Later, after the assault on their motherland, we shall learn the truth.

Based on the fact that Part 1 has left us, it’s very sure we are heading for full-fledged conflict. It’s still too early for an official summary of Season 4, Part 2. Although, nobody will be secure, even by attacking Titan standards. There are just too many inner battles along with the other battles, that this finale will definitely be mind-blowing.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Teaser

The Japanese broadcast for episode 75 of Attack on Titan ended in part 1. And it has been confirmed that part 2 will begin with episode 76 titled “Danzai”. Danzai is a Japanese word meaning “Sentencing” or “Judgment”. This news was released via a teaser.

The teaser reveals nothing else, but displays fast glimpses of scenes from the previous seasons and reminds us of the long trip towards the last season which is supposed to be a war that ends all wars.

Some intriguing pictures are included in the trailer. We watch a girl around like she is accused of something, then the same girl sinks into the water as a glowing worm approaches her. Overall, it has made everyone just become more excited for the upcoming part 2 of the final season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2?

The Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will be shown first as a Japanese broadcast by Funimation, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll. The English dub will be broadcast on Toonami shortly later.

Attack on Titan Season 4’s second part will be great since it answers all remaining questions in earlier episodes. Attack on Titan is a successful anime from Hajime Isayama’s homonymous manga.

How many episodes In Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2?

The number of episodes in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 was not reported. But then again we did not know exactly how many episodes in Season 4 Part 1 would have until the smart fans figured it out owing to the pre-seasons of Blu-Ray.

Even if we have no official confirmation, we can assume the number based on how the best-selling manga was adapted in prior seasons. The anime has so far been adapted for two to three parts of manga per episode. Season 4 Part 1 finished with episode 75 up to chapter 117, with the manga just completed with its 139th chapter, which gives the manga a 22-chapter animation before the finale.

Since an episode and a title were included in the announcements for the following part, the idea that the last season would be a movie is likely to be thrown out. Although the last two episodes may still be part of a full feature. However, with 22 chapters left to adjust, one can expect that Season 4 Part 2 will be approximately 10 or 11 episodes that are nearly a complete season of anime and would provide MAPPA in the office sufficient time for all tales to end.