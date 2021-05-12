Arifureta Season 2 Release Date is Confirmed for 2022 Winters

Arifureta – From Common Place to World’s Strongest is a hit anime show. However, it caused quite some controversies when it released. The show is based on light novels by Ryo Shirakome and Takayaki. Who has made sure that the story is no less than a roller coaster ride. Because of this outstanding story and great production, fans can’t have enough of the show and desperately wait to watch Arifureta season 2.

Arifureta Plot

This anime series is based on a 17-year-old teenager, Hajime Nagumo, who, along with his classmates, gets transported to another world. In this other dimension, the entire class, including Hajime, has special powers to help them and save Humanity.

There is only one issue with this entire scenario, and that is every single one of Hajime’s classmates has an amazing superpower besides Hajime himself. He has Transmutation ability which is of little to no use. This results in everyone laughing at Hajime over his superpower and its lack of use.

What’s a story without betrayal and drama, right? This is exactly what happens in the Arifureta plot when one of Hajime’s classmates betrays him in an expedition and throws him into an abyss. Hajime somehow manages to survive the fall and is in a difficult situation to find his way back home. During this process, he meets Yue (a vampire), who is lost in this abyss. Together Yue and Hajime start their journey and survive all sorts of difficulties to find their way back home and out of this labyrinth.

Arifureta Season 2 Release Date

After a long gap of 2 years, Arifureta- From Common Place to World’s Strongest has not only been renewed for a season 2 but has also started filming.

The series has experienced a delay due to production issues. Studio White Fox produced the first season along with Studio Asread. However, the famous Studio White Fox has backed out of Season 2, and this time, Studio Mother will be working along with Studio Asread. Furthermore, Akira Iwanaga will be directing season 2. All of these changes make us believe that the show will probably be taking another direction for good. In addition to this, the show’s official Twitter account has revealed the show’s release date, i.e., January 2022. Thus, viewers should buckle up because Season 2 is not very far, and it is going to be no less than an adventure.

Arifureta Season 2 Trailer

In addition to the release date, the show’s official Twitter account also gave fans a glimpse of Arifureta Season 2 through a trailer. This trailer has received many positive responses confirming that season 2 will be a bigger hit than season 1.

Arifureta Season 2 Plot

Airfureta Season 2 will probably revolve around the love story of Hajime and Yue. Viewers will also get a chance to see Hijame’s powers develop as he becomes much more powerful. Furthermore, I will train all the students by giving them multiple tasks to help save humans from becoming extinct.

Arifureta Season 2 Cast

Most of the voice cast of Arifureta season 1 will be returning for season 2 as well. However, a couple of new additions will also introduce new characters in this isekai anime series.

We are also sure that Yuuki Kuwahara will be returning as Yue and Toshinari Fukamachi will be returning to voice Hajime. Besides this, Minami Takahashi voicing as Shea, Yumiri Hanamori voicing as Shizuku Yaegashi, Saori Ounishi voicing as Kaori Shirasaki, and Youko Hikasa voicing as Tio Klarus will be returning to the show. Moreover, Noriko Shibasaki will be voicing a new character, i.e., Liliana S. B. Heiligh. Rina Satou will be voicing Noint. He is another new character that we will see in Season 2.

Where can you watch Arifureta?

Arifureta is available in HD quality on Funimation.

Final Verdict

With new cast members and a new director, viewers can expect Season 2 of Arifureta to be greater than ever. Will resolve any of the viewers previously experienced in this new season. It will be available for binge-watching by Winter 2022 in Japan.