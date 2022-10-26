Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Released, Release Date, Cast, Story

MCU movies have been long in the business now, and they keep getting better with each movie. Marvel fans are all around the world, and they love nothing more than a new MCU movie announcement. Moreover, the announcement for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was made back in 2019. However, the trailer and poster were released recently, and it has left the fans wanting more. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise. It is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is supposed to be a sequel to Ant-Man ( which was released in 2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp ( which was released in 2018 ). Moreover, it will be the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming Marvel superhero film will release in February of 2023. The fans are more than excited and are impatiently waiting for these few months to pass. Furthermore, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first film of Marvel’s Phase 5. The Marvel Studios is the film producer, and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is the official distributor for the new Ant-Man movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Out

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was screened at the San Diego Comic-Con. However, it was only shown to a selected crowd behind closed doors. The trailer is not available for public viewing yet. Although the trailer is not out publicly, we have a summary of what happened in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer.

Check official Trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The trailer starts as Scott Lang is doing a reading of his new novel, “Look Out for the Little Guy,” at a bookshop. His audience includes children in cosplay, and one of them even winks at him. Moreover, the whole Ant-Family, which includes Scott, Hope, Cassie, Janet, and Hank Pym, is present at the dinner table. Scott reminds them that they should be glad that he saved all of them from turning into dust. Here he is referring to his vital role in the battle that took place in Avengers: Endgame. However, Pym looks like she is not impressed.

Raising Dion Season 3 Cancelled By Netflix

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

Moreover, the Ant-Man gang is dragged into the Quantum Realm. This all happens when they are playing with a certain device. Janet leads everyone into the Quantum Realm and takes them to a creepy-looking city. Soon, they come across Kang, who is the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang appears wearing a purple robe and has a sinister look. Furthermore, the trailer also shows a metallic M.O.D.O.K.’s flash at some point. Later on, Reed also ( on stage at the San Diego Comic-Con ) validated that he was indeed M.O.D.O.K.

Release Date

After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over, as the release date was announced recently. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date is 17th February of 2023. However, there are still a few months till the release. The fans are very excited to watch the movie. Moreover, the new Ant-Man movie was scheduled to release on 28th July 2023. But fortunately, there was a shake-up in the MCU schedule, and so it swapped places with the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel.

Is there a Tell me Lies Season 2 on Hulu?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 – Latest Updates

Storyline

The entire Ant-Man gang is sucked into the Quantum Realm. Here they come across Kang the Conqueror, who is a time travelling villain. Moreover, Kang also appeared in the Loki Disney+ series. The Ant-Man gang explores the Quantum Realm and interact with strange new creatures. Janet is leading them all as she has spent quite some time in the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cast and Crew

Paul Rudd plays the role of Scott Lang / Ant-Man: he is an Avenger and has a suit that lets him shrink or grow in size and increase his strength.

Evangeline Lilly plays the character of Hope van Dyne / Wasp: she is the daughter of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. She is given a similar suit and the Wasp mantle by her mother.

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym: he is a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, an entomologist as well as a physicist.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays the role of Janet van Dyne.

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang: she is Scott Lang’s daughter.

Jonathan Majors plays the role of Kang the Conqueror.

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo: he is an F.B.I. agent

Peyton Reed is the director, and Jeff Loveness is the writer for the screenplay.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer