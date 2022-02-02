Ahead of the Trailer, the After Yang Poster Reveals the Release Date

The quite simple poster of After Yang has made waves on social media. The poster shows two individuals who seem to be in distress. Of course, this prepares the fans for the dark elements of the movie. But which genre does it fall in and when will the movie released? For all such questions continue reading the article.

Colin Farell is yet again returning to the screens to amaze the viewers with his impeccable acting skills. The Irish actor will be seen in A24’s sci-fi movie “After Yang” which is a twisted story about Androids, family, and how a human is living amidst all these gadgets. Most importantly it will explore one’s mental state.

And considering that the movie falls in the sci-fi genre it will be interesting to know how the story is accommodated to fit the standards of the genre.

The movie has already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The main plot of the movie is inspired by “Saying Goodbye to Yang” by Alexander Weinstein. The movie will explore the idea of how human families can adopt robotic children to serve as live-in babysitters.

The movie might be to spread the message of how technology and its increased involvement can harm the human race. Especially when they start living under the same roof as humans doing the same tasks as them. It will be a haunting tale!

The After Yang poster revealed that the movie will release on 4th March 2022. There is still almost a month till its release. But as the movie has already premiered at the Sundance Family Festival the movie has garnered a lot of positive reviews from the critics.

Cast

After Yang is written and directed by Kogonada. Moreover, the After Yang poster features Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, and the latest actor Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja in a family portrait together. From this, we can assume that they are the core members and the main story will revolve around them.

The following list contains the names and characters of all the confirmed actors which will star in After Yang:

Colin Farrell as Jake

Jodie Turner-Smith as Kyra

Justin H. Min as Yang

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as Mika

Haley Lu Richardson as Ada

Sarita Choudhury as Cleo

Ritchie Coster as Russ

Clifton Collins Jr. as George

Ava DeMary as Vicky

Brett Dier as Aaron

Plot

The official plot synopsis for After Yang reads:

“In a world where robotic children are purchased as live-in babysitters, a father, and daughter attempt to save the life of their robotic family member, Yang, who has become unresponsive.”

It will tell the story of A.I. robot, Yang (Min) who is welcomed by Jake (Farrell) and his wife Kyra (Turner-Smith). The reason why they got this robot is that their adopted daughter, Mika (Tjandrawidjaja), was also from China. And to make her feel at home they had to take this measure. But the situation does not unfold as per their plans.

Yang quickly blends into the family background. And he ends up as a brotherly figure for Mika as both her parents usually used to be busy with their work. However, there comes a time when Yang starts to malfunction, that is when the tragedy of their lives begins. Of course, there is more to the story!

Trailer

The trailer and After Yang’s poster are both out officially! So, you can stream the trailer on YouTube. However, there is still time for it to premiere internationally. The film has also premiered at the Cannes Festival! No wonder why the reviews seem favorable.