Abdullah Al-Nafisi tweeted Turkey and Pakistan called upon Jordan and Iraq to use air bases to support Palestinian resistance

Israel recently agreed to a ceasefire. Many people thought that they agreed to do so because of all the ongoing protests. However, we have just discovered the real reason and it is surprising!

Turkey and Pakistan, both Islamic countries, could no longer bear the torture that was being done on Palestinians. So, they called and requested Jordan and Iraq for a favor. They asked them if their air forces could use the Jordan and Iraqi air bases. Both Pakistan and Turkey want to help out the Palestinians and their fight against colonialism and ethnic cleansing. They wanted their air forces to strike and help with Palestinian resistance.

Biden found out about all this and informed the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who hastily signed the ceasefire. This information has been confirmed by Abdullah Al-Nafisi who tweeted the following statement.

This translates as,” New news began to leak out about the ceasefire and Netanyahu’s acceptance (hastily) of accepting the ceasefire. Turkey and Pakistan called upon Jordan and Iraq to use air bases to enter the air force in the fighting in support of the Palestinian resistance. Biden told the Israelis this, and they hurriedly agreed to stop.”

Moreover, we have found through multiple Palestinian social media pages that Israel is still continuing with its brutal behavior. They are still torturing Palestinians and making them homeless. They are making settlements in Palestine and not letting the people live there freely. In fact, over the past couple of days, Israel has killed hundreds of people and made thousands homeless.

So, for now, all that we can do is support Palestine in its fight against Zionism.