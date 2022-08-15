100 Foot Wave Season 2 Release Date

100 Foot Wave premiered last year and it became an instant hit amongst the viewers. In fact, the series has an IMDB rating of 8.1. If you haven’t watched the series yet, here is a brief overview of the plot of the series. The series basically revolves around Garrett McNamara, who follows a long odyssey of big waves. He visited a small fishing village in Portugal. Later, he makes the sport something that is beyond imagination. Not only did the viewers enjoy the series, but it was also a hit amongst the critics too. It has two Primetime Emmys nominations. It is a documentary belonging to the sports genre. This very fact makes this series very watch-worthy. Here’s everything in this article of 100 Foot Wave Season 2!

100 Foot Wave Season 2 Is Happening

Renewing the series was obviously a pretty easy decision due to its popularity amongst the audience and its nominations in sophisticated award ceremonies. Therefore, Season 2 is happening. However, the episode is still running. The last episode of the first season will air on 22 August. You can now stream the first four episodes of the first season on HBO Max.

What Is 100 Foot Wave About?

Chris Smith is both the director and executive producer of the show. The show follows the journey of Garrett McNamara. His life is pretty interesting because he managed to grow the sport of surfing while transforming a small Portuguese fishing village. The end result is that the village is now a surfing destination.

Is The Release Date Available Yet?

At the time of writing, only the renewal of the series is announced. Currently, there is no official release date for Season 2. However, keep checking this post to lay your hands on the official release date whenever it is announced. Till then, you will have to wait for some time.

With the series’ renewal now announced, we will soon have an official release date for the same too.

100 Foot Wave Season 2 Cast

We expect all the primary casts to return for 100 Foot Wave Season 2. If they do return, the casts of the second season will include:

Garrett McNamara

Nicole McNamara

Andrew Cotton

Laird Hamilton

Bill Sharp CJ Macias

Al Mennie

Mike Prickett

Maya Gabeira

Rodrigo Koxa

As the series is a documentary, all these casts portray themselves in the series. According to sources, a few new faces will join the series too. However, there is no news regarding who these new casts are. Again, we will update the newcomers of the series after an official announcement.

How Many Episodes Will 100 Foot Wave Season 2 Feature?

The first episode featured six episodes that had a runtime of an hour. If the makers follow the same pattern, you can expect six episodes again in the second season.

Production Of The Series

The original plan was to create a feature film on McNamara. Joe Lewis approached Smith to direct the documentary. However, the film turned out to be six hours long. Later, it was decided that it would be better to release it as a docuseries instead of a feature film.

In February 2021, a six-long episode documentary series was announced. Topic Studios produced the series; further, HBO distributed it. The series received two Primetime Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program. The results of these nominations are still pending.

This is all the information we have regarding 100 Foot Wave Season 2. There is much more information, like the release date, number of episodes, new cast members and the trailer. Keep checking this post to learn all the information regarding the upcoming season. Also, if you haven’t watched the first seasons and are a sports lover, you should definitely try it.